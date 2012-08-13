版本:
中国
CONTINENTALRESOURCES/BRIEF (URGENT)

Aug 13 Continental Resources Inc : * Moodys rates new Continental Resources senior notes ba2 * Rpt-moodys rates new continental resources senior notes ba2

