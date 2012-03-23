TEXT-S&P cuts Dex One rating to 'SD'

Overview
-- U.S. directory publisher and marketing servicer Dex One completed a
repurchase of term debt after amending its credit agreement, which permits the
company flexibility to repurchase term debt at prices below face value.
-- The company utilized $70 million of cash to repurchase about $142
million of its three subsidiaries' term loans at an average repurchase price
of approximately 49.3% of par.
-- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on Dex One to 'SD' from
'CC', and lowering our issue-level rating on the term loans to 'D' from 'C'.
-- We believe the company will continue to repurchase debt over the
intermediate term the amended credit agreement permits.
Rating Action
On March 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate
credit rating on Cary, N.C.-based Dex One Corp. and related entities to
'SD' from 'CC'.
At the same time, we lowered our issue-level rating on Dex Media East Inc.'s
$672 million outstanding term loan, Dex Media West Inc.'s $594 million
outstanding term loan, and R.H. Donnelley Inc.'s $866 million outstanding term
loan due 2014 to 'D' from 'C'. The recovery rating on these loans remains at
'5', indicating our expectation of modest (10% to 30%) recovery for lenders in
the event of a payment default.
Rationale
The downgrade reflects the application of Standard & Poor's criteria on subpar
repurchase transactions, which we view as tantamount to a default. Moreover,
the company's March 9, 2012 amendment allows for ongoing subpar repurchases of
its term debt until 2013, as long as certain conditions are met. Additionally,
on March 22, the company announced the commencement of a cash tender offer to
purchase a portion of its senior subordinated notes due in 2017 below par. The
term loan and subordinated notes are trading at a significant discount to
their par values, providing the company an economic incentive to pursue a
subpar buyback. We believe that these circumstances suggest a high probability
of future subpar buybacks.
We view Dex One's rising debt leverage, low debt trading levels, weak
operating outlook, and steadily declining discretionary cash flow as
indications of financial distress. As such, we assess the company's financial
risk profile as "highly leveraged," as per our criteria. We regard the
company's business risk profile as "vulnerable," based on significant risks of
continued structural and cyclical decline in the print directory sector.
Structural risks include increased competition from online and other
distribution channels as small business advertising expands across a greater
number of marketing channels.
Under our base-case scenario, we expect Dex One's 2012 revenues and EBITDA to
show a mid-teens percentage and high-teens to low-20% rate decline,
respectively, reflecting ongoing advertising declines due to a continued shift
toward more efficient and lower cost digital platforms. Despite good growth in
online bookings, which amount to about 20% of total bookings, we believe that
total bookings will continue to decline at a mid-teens percentage rate over
the near term. We do not expect that digital booking growth will offset print
booking declines because Dex One has not been able to convert a significant
portion of its print customer relationships into digital customers even though
some have been bundled. As a result, we expect the EBITDA margin to
deteriorate at an increasing rate, leverage to continue to rise, and
discretionary cash flow to decline further.
Eliminating the effect of GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles)
accounting after restructuring, revenues declined 17.5% and EBITDA fell 10.8%
in the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2011 year over year. This was largely because of
customer attrition, reduced advertiser renewals, and negative secular trends
affecting directories. Though Dex One has reduced costs, the EBITDA margin
fell to 42% for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011, from 45%. Pro forma for the
subpar repurchase, debt to EBITDA declined to 4.0x, from 4.3x at Dec. 31,
2011. Debt is adjusted for operating leases, postretirement obligations, and
accrued interest, adding an additional $121 million to the reported debt
balance. We expect leverage to increase in 2012 to the mid-4x area as we don't
think debt repayments and subpar repurchases will offset EBITDA declines.
Subpar repurchases are limited to the borrower's portion of excess cash flow,
which we believe could narrow further in 2012 and 2013 because of steady
declines in operating cash flow and large mandatory amortizations and cash
flow sweeps.
Liquidity
In our view, Dex One has "less than adequate" sources of liquidity to support
its capital structure. After taking into account the subpar repurchase, we
estimate that cash balances decreased to $187 million from $257.9 million at
Dec. 31, 2011. Standard & Poor's expects Dex One's discretionary cash flow to
narrow over the next two to three years as weak operating trends continue to
pressure revenues. Given the current cash balances and trading levels of the
company's debt, we feel that management has a strong incentive to continue to
take out debt at prices below par.
Amortization of the term loans is significant over the next two years. The
term loans mature in October 2014, and the notes mature in 2017. We believe
there is significant risk surrounding the company's ability to refinance the
full face value of its 2014 maturing debt. Dex One could use some of its cash
flow for additional debt repurchases below par, given current trading levels
of its term loans and notes.
We will reassess the company's business and financial outlook over the
intermediate term. Due to the small amount of debt tendered thus far, the
post-tender capital structure remains virtually unchanged. Our reassessment
will include the possibility of further subpar repurchases.
Recovery analysis
See Standard & Poor's recovery analysis on Dex One, to be published on
RatingsDirect as soon as possible following the release of this report.
Ratings List
Downgraded
To From
Dex One Corp.
Dex Media Inc.
Dex Media East Inc.
Dex Media West Inc.
R.H. Donnelley Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating SD/--/-- CC/Negative/--
Dex Media East Inc.
Dex Media West Inc.
R.H. Donnelley Inc.
Senior Secured D C
Recovery Rating 5 5
Ratings Unchanged
Dex One Corp.
Subordinated C
Recovery Rating 6
