TEXT-S&P cuts Molycorp ratings to 'CCC+'

Overview -- U.S.-based rare earths miner and processor Molycorp Inc. has indicated that it is likely cash flow from operations for the remainder of 2012 will be less than it expected because of lower prices and customer destocking activities. -- The company is exploring financing alternatives to ensure enough cash to fund capital expenditures, operations, and financial obligations, including $230 million of 5% convertible subordinated debentures of recently acquired NeoMaterial Technologies Inc., which holders can put back to the company in August 2012 under a change of control covenant. -- We believe that the company's liquidity is likely to be inadequate to both complete the build out of its key Mountain Pass mining operation and to address the convertible bonds. -- We are lowering the ratings to 'CCC+' and placing the ratings on CreditWatch with developing implications. -- In resolving this credit watch listing, we will monitor the company's funding requirements, actions being taken to improve liquidity, and spending related to the completion of the Mountain Pass mining operation. Rating Action On Aug. 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its ratings on Colorado-based Molycorp Inc. to 'CCC+' from 'B' and placed the ratings on CreditWatch with developing implications. Developing implications means we could affirm, raise, or lower the existing ratings following the completion of our analysis. Key factors in our analysis will include a review of the company's capital spending plans and timing of its outlays, the plans for funding the convertible notes if they are put back to the company, and its plans for obtaining additional funding. Rationale The downgrade and CreditWatch listing reflects our view that weaker market conditions, spending to complete the Mountain Pass project and the potential need to fund the convertible notes are likely to stress the company's liquidity in the near term. With the recent drop in the company's share price, the convertible notes are now out of the money and, in our view, holders are more likely to put the notes back to the company rather than convert them as we had originally anticipated. At June 30, 2012 the company had $370 million of cash. Capital spending to complete Mountain Pass is estimated to be $289 million, some of which could be deferred. Moreover, if all the convertible bonds are put back to the company, it would have to redeem the entire $230 million plus accrued interest. With lower than expected operating performance, we do not expect the company to generate sufficient cash from operations during the remainder of 2012 to fund the shortfall, and we believe that it will have to seek funding alternatives or slow its capital spending. If during the coming weeks Molycorp obtains sufficient additional funding to provide it with an adequate cash cushion to comfortably fund its operations and capital program, and is able to address the convertible bond put, we could affirm the rating or take a positive ratings action. On the other hand, failure to obtain funding or covenant relief could further pressure the company's liquidity, resulting in an additional downgrade. CreditWatch We will monitor developments regarding the company's financing plans and its funding requirements. Key factors in our analysis will be the company's ability to raise cash to fund the convertible notes, its funding needs to bring its mine up in a reasonable time frame and generate sufficient cash flow to support operational and spending needs, as well as its ability to obtain additional financing, if needed. Related Criteria And Research -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology and Assumptions on Risks in the Mining Industry, June 23, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Downgraded; Placed On CreditWatch Developing To From Molycorp Inc. Corporate Credit Rating CCC+/Watch Dev/-- B/Stable/-- Senior Secured CCC+/Watch Dev B Recovery Rating 3 3 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.