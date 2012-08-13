版本:
中国
2012年 8月 14日

ENERSYS/BRIEF (URGENT)

Aug 13 EnerSys : * Moodys changes EnerSys outlook to positive from stable, affirms ratings * Rpt-moodys changes enersys outlook to positive from stable, affirms ratings

