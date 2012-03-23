TEXT-S&P revises SquareTwo Financial outlook to negative

March 23 - Overview -- SquareTwo Financial Corp.'s equity has fallen significantly over the past several quarters because the company has taken valuation charges on debt receivables purchased in 2007 and 2008. -- We revised our rating outlook on SquareTwo to negative from stable. -- At the same time, we affirmed our 'B' issuer credit rating on the company and our 'B' rating on its second-lien senior secured notes. -- Our outlook reflects uncertainties about whether the collection improvements in recently purchased receivables will enable the company to rebuild sufficient equity. Rating Action On March 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating outlook on SquareTwo Financial Corp. to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'B' issuer credit rating on SquareTwo and our 'B' rating on the company's second-lien senior secured notes. Rationale The rating actions reflect a sharp decline in SquareTwo's equity to an amount that we consider weak for the rating. In addition, we believe the recent rise in market prices for charged-off receivables has weakened the company's ability to rebuild equity. We will likely lower our rating on SquareTwo if the company is unable to build equity over the next year. SquareTwo's tangible equity has fallen by $113.4 million since year-end 2009 to -$181.4 million as a result of repeated valuation charges on debt receivables purchased in 2007 and 2008. We understand that GAAP accounting can undervalue the purchased receivables on SquareTwo's balance sheet, making equity appear artificially low. Still, even after adjusting for accounting distortions, we view the company's tangible equity as modest at best and below two years ago. Furthermore, since the second half of 2011, the company has paid substantially higher prices for receivables. The increased pricing leaves less margin for error on future collection assumptions, in our view, especially considering that interest expenses have been high, hurting profitability. These forces could make it more difficult for the company to replenish its equity. In 2011, pricing on the company's purchased receivables rose to 6.9% of face value from 4% in 2010. The pricing increase coincided with higher total purchases of $267.7 million in 2011 versus $171.8 million in 2010. We believe that the pricing increase reflects, in part, the higher credit quality of the receivables underlying borrowers. We also assume that debt purchasers may have been eager to bid more aggressively on receivables after a couple of years of restrained purchasing. Outlook The outlook is negative. We could lower the rating if SquareTwo is unable to build equity over the next year, particularly if collections weaken, and the company takes further valuation charges. Although it is less likely, we could raise the rating if future collection performance far exceeds our expectations, and the company reverses a material portion of past valuation charges. Related Criteria And Research For U.S. Finance Companies, Regulatory And Economic Uncertainties Muddy The Growth Forecast, Jan. 31, 2012 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From SquareTwo Financial Corp. Issuer Credit Rating B/Negative/-- B/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed SquareTwo Financial Corp. Senior Secured B Local Currency B Recovery Rating 4 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.