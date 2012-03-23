TEXT-Fitch: Verisk ratings unaffected by MediConnect deal

March 23 - Fitch's ratings on Verisk Analytics, Inc (Verisk) and Insurance Services Office, Inc (ISO), a wholly owned subsidiary of Verisk, remain unchanged after Verisk's announcement to acquire MediConnect Global, Inc. (MediConnect). The transaction is valued at $349 million and is expected to close by the end of the month. MediConnect will be integrated with the Verisk Health suite of data and products. The acquisition is consistent with Verisk's strategic plan to grow the company's data and products offerings organically and through acquisitions. Verisk plans to fund the acquisition using a combination of cash ($149 million) and borrowings under its credit facility ($200 million). Fitch calculates Dec. 31, 2011 pro forma unadjusted gross leverage of 2.1 times (x). While this slightly exceeds the ratings and Verisk's 2x leverage target, Fitch expects leverage to decline and return to below targeted levels within 12 months through absolute debt reduction and EBITDA growth. There is tolerance within the ratings for leverage to go above targeted levels for an acquisition, with the expectation that leverage would be reduced within a 12-to-18-month timeframe. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company had solid liquidity, consisting of $192 million in cash and full availability under its $725 million revolving credit facility due 2016. Fitch calculates $316 million in free cash flow (FCF) in 2011. Fitch's conservative base case expects the company to generate $200 million to $300 million in FCF in 2012, which includes a pension contribution of $70 million-$90 million. Fitch expects the company to have sufficient liquidity to handle all of its maturities. Verisk and ISO's maturity schedule consists of approximately: --$180 million due in 2013; --$170 million due in 2015; --$50 million in 2016; --$250 million in 2019; --$450 million in 2021. As of Dec. 31, 2011, Fitch calculates gross unadjusted leverage at 1.8x and interest coverage of 9.8x. RATING RATIONALE: The ratings reflect Verisk's dominant market position within its Property and Casualty (P&C) insurance related businesses. Any competition for its industry-standard programs and specific property information primarily comes from internal P&C insurance company departments. The company has delivered consistent organic revenue growth, despite economic conditions. As reported by the company, total organic revenue grew 6.6%, 11.2%, 9.8%, and 7.6% for 2008, 2009, 2010, and 2011, respectively. Verisk's core products are largely a non-discretionary purchase for most if not all of its clients. Fitch believes that the company has the ability to organically grow revenues in the low single digits during an economic downturn. While not highly likely, potential disruptions to Verisk's future access to its core insurance related data and the potential for increased data cost is a concern for Fitch. This risk is mitigated by the rationale points discussed above and by the company's track record and long relationship with insurance companies and regulators. This relationship dates back to 1971 and is extended further back when including its history with the insurance bureaus. The company has diversified its customer group, reducing its exposure to P&C customers to around 52% (in 2003 it was 82%). The diversification was primarily driven by growth in new business lines that leveraged the company database and analytical know-how. The company continues to grow its non-P&C businesses organically and through acquisitions. Fitch recognizes that by growing its other businesses, EBITDA margins may decline over time. However, Verisk's margin is high relative to its peers and Fitch expects margins to remain in the mid-40% range. Fitch calculates Verisk's EBITDA margin at 46% as of Dec. 31, 2011. Verisk's credit profile and ratings are consistent relative to Fitch's ratings on other Professional Publishers (Thomson Reuters; Dun& Bradstreet; McGraw-Hill; and Reed Elsevier). RATING DRIVERS: The ratings could be upgraded if the company were to target a more conservative unadjusted leverage metric with a rationale for such a target. The ratings may be downgraded if the company were to pursue a more aggressive financial policy that included engaging in a series of debt-funded share buybacks that pushed unadjusted gross leverage beyond 2.0x for an extended period of time. Fitch rates Verisk as follows: Verisk --Long-term IDR 'A-'; --Short-term IDR 'F2'; --Senior unsecured notes 'A-'. ISO --Long-term IDR 'A-'; --Short-term IDR 'F2'; --Revolving credit facility 'A-'; --Unsecured private placement notes 'A-'. Contact: Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria & Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology