TEXT-S&P puts Air Canada on watch negative on operations disruptions

March 23 - Overview -- We are placing all our ratings on Montreal-based Air Canada on CreditWatch with negative implications, including our 'B-' long-term corporate credit rating on the company. -- We base the CreditWatch placement on our concern that ongoing disruptions to Air Canada's operations, caused by labor disputes and the uncertain financial impact relating to a certain number of separation packages that it might be required to provide to Aveos employees, could we believe lead to deterioration in the company's liquidity in the short term. -- We expect to resolve this CreditWatch in the next three months. We would likely lower the ratings if these events and a decline in summer bookings lead to deterioration in the company's overall liquidity position to about C$1.5 billion. Rating Action On March 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed all its ratings on Montreal-based Air Canada on CreditWatch with negative implications, including its 'B-' long-term corporate credit rating on the company. Rationale While we continue to view liquidity at Air Canada as adequate per our criteria, we base the CreditWatch placement on our concern that ongoing disruptions to its operations, caused by labor disputes and the uncertain financial impact relating to separation packages that it might be required to provide to Aveos employees, could we believe lead to deterioration in the company's liquidity in the short term. Collective agreements representing the majority of Air Canada's unionized workforce expired in 2011. While the company has made progress with some of the unions, it continues to negotiate with two major ones representing pilots, mechanics, and baggage handlers. We expect the recent disruption in operations will likely affect the company's financial performance in the first half of 2012. We are uncertain of the financial impact that the recent Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA) filing by major maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) provider Aveos will have on Air Canada's liquidity in the short term. As per Air Canada's fourth-quarter report, the company might be required to provide up to a maximum of 1,500 separation packages to Aveos employees (who are represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers), with each package including a maximum of 52 weeks' pay. We understand that these payments could be over the course of a year. However, we currently expect the impact on operations as a result of Aveos' CCAA filing to be minor and that it might lead to lower MRO costs in the long run. CreditWatch We expect to resolve this CreditWatch in the next three months. We would likely lower the ratings if these events and a decline in busy summer bookings lead to a drag on the company's cash position and deterioration in its overall liquidity position to about C$1.5 billion. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology and Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria For Rating The Airline Industry, Oct. 22, 2010 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Air Canada Ratings Placed On CreditWatch Negative/Recovery Ratings Unchanged To From Corporate credit rating B-/Watch Neg/-- B-/Stable/-- First-lien senior secured debt B+/Watch Neg B+ Recovery rating 1 1 Second-lien senior secured debt B-/Watch Neg B- Recovery rating 4 4 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.