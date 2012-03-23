TEXT-Fitch affirms American Financial Group ratings

March 23 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A+' Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) ratings of American Financial Group, Inc.'s (NYSE:AFG)
principal operating subsidiaries. Fitch has also affirmed the following ratings
for AFG:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is provided at the
end of this release.
The affirmation reflects AFG's historical strong operating profitability
relative to industry peers, adequate statutory capital levels, reasonable
financial leverage and strong liquidity. Through statutory earnings, both
property/casualty (P/C) and annuity and supplemental insurance (A&SI) operations
have been positive self-generators of capital, though P/C operations remain the
primary source of dividends to the holding company.
Ratings concerns include weakening underwriting results in the core P/C
operations, continued low interest rate environment and AFG's rapid growth, or
plans for growth, in its businesses. Fitch is paying close attention to these
growth trends and the impact on expected earnings and the risk profile of the
company.
The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of GAAP net written premium from
2006-2011 was 0.8%, but management recently raised its outlook for growth in
2012 to between 12% and 16%. In its P/C segment AFG reported a combined ratio of
93.5% in 2011, which while consistently better than the industry, has
deteriorated over the past several years. In addition, investment income has
been challenged by the low interest rate environment. Overall, AFG's return on
equity declined to 7.6% in 2011, from and average of 12% from 2006-2010.
Fitch also believes favorable loss reserve development in the company's
longer-tail liabilities is likely to continue to decrease. The impact of
favorable prior year reserve development on the combined ratio declined to 2.5
points in 2011, compared to an average of 5.8 points from 2007-2011. Reserves
for asbestos and environmental (A&E) and for foreign operations, primarily
non-U.S. medical malpractice, continue to develop adversely.
In the A&SI segment, the CAGR of statutory premiums was 15.2% from 2006-2011.
Fitch believes rapid growth during this period of low interest rates has
increased the risk profile of this operation and could have an impact on future
earnings. Operating leverage for the A&SI segment increased to 13.0 times (x) in
2011, the top of management's range for the business, and NAIC RBC declined to
378% from 414% the prior year.
AFG's financial leverage ratio (FLR) of 17.8% (excluding FAS 115) at Dec. 31,
2011 was down from significantly higher levels historically. Debt-servicing
capabilities remain ample due to solid operating company maximum dividend
capacity and holding company cash and investments. While GAAP EBIT-to-fixed
charge coverage declined to 6.7x for 2011, Fitch believes it was higher than
industry average, and it remained within ratings expectations.
The strategic category for AFG's A&SI operating companies is Very Important. The
stand-alone IFS ratings of are currently two notches lower than the published
rating of 'A+'. The ratings receive uplift to the group rating reflecting the
larger AFG organization's support and financial flexibility. Fitch believes
these operations could be subject to greater than average disintermediation risk
in a rapidly rising interest rate environment.
Key ratings triggers that could lead to a downgrade over the longer term
include: material deterioration in P/C reserve adequacy or prolonged
deterioration in P/C underwriting performance; financial leverage in excess of
30%; and for A&SI, a material and sustained deterioration in operating
performance or a material increase in surrenders, either of which required
resources from the holding company or P/C operations to support.
Separately, the ratings of AFG's A&SI operating companies could be moved toward
their stand-alone ratings if Fitch changed its view on the segment's strategic
importance to AFG. This could occur if the rapid growth in the segment continues
and the segment's financial performance and risk profile further diverged from
the P/C segment.
Key ratings triggers that could lead to an upgrade over the longer term include:
improvement in P/C reserve adequacy, underwriting and investment performance
commensurate with higher rated companies, and/or a decrease in the target
maximum for long-term financial leverage below 15%.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings for AFG, with a Stable Outlook:
American Financial Group, Inc.
--IDR at 'A-';
--9.875% senior notes due 2019 at 'BBB+';
--7.125% senior debentures due 2034 at 'BBB+';
--7% senior debentures due 2050 at 'BBB+'.
Great American Insurance Company Intercompany Pool*
--IFS at 'A+'.
*Members of the Pool include: Great American Insurance Company, Great American
Insurance Company of New York, Great American Fidelity Insurance Company, Great
American Spirit Insurance Company, Great American Security Insurance Company,
Great American Protection Insurance Company, Great American Alliance Insurance
Company, Great American Assurance Company, Great American E&S Insurance Company,
and Great American Contemporary Insurance Company.
Republic Indemnity Company of America
Republic Indemnity Company of California
Mid-Continent Casualty Company
Mid-Continent Assurance Co.
Oklahoma Surety Co.
American Empire Insurance Co.
American Empire Surplus Lines Insurance Company
--IFS at 'A+'.
Great American Financial Resources, Inc.
--IDR at 'A-';
--7.5% senior notes due 2033 at 'BBB+';
--7.25% senior notes due 2034 at 'BBB+'.
American Annuity Group Capital Trust IV
--7.35% preferred securities at 'BBB-'.
Central Reserve Life Insurance Company
Continental General Insurance Company
Great American Life Insurance Company
Loyal American Life Insurance Company
Annuity Investors Life Insurance Company
United Teacher Associates Insurance Company
--IFS at 'A+'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors.
The issuer did not participate in the rating process, or provide additional
information, beyond the issuer's available public disclosure.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Sept. 22, 2011).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology