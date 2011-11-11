Text-S&P cuts zburn-Hessey corporate rating to B- from B

(The following statement was released by the rating agency.)

-- Over the past few quarters, Ozburn-Hessey Holding Co. LLC's (OHL's) operating profitability has deteriorated as a result of customer attrition, and operational challenges related to acquisition integration.

-- On Nov. 3, 2011, U.S.-based transportation company OHL launched an amendment to both the maximum total leverage and minimum interest coverage covenants of its senior secured credit facility.

-- In conjunction with the amendment, OHH Acquisition Corporation (OHH) will issue $65 million of preferred stock and convert its existing senior subordinated payment-in-kind (PIK) toggle notes into preferred equity.

-- We are lowering our ratings on OHL, including the corporate credit rating, to 'B-' from 'B'. The outlook is negative.

-- We expect earnings and cash flow to remain depressed over the next few quarters. Following the proposed amendment, credit measures remain stretched for the ratings and we do not anticipate a meaningful improvement in the near term. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 11, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it lowered its ratings on Brentwood, Tenn.-based Ozburn-Hessey [OHHCO.UL] Holding Co. LLC, including lowering the corporate credit rating to 'B-' from 'B'. The outlook is negative. "The downgrade reflects OHL's deteriorating operating profitability and cash flow adequacy, resulting from customer attrition, and challenges integrating acquisitions," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Anita Ogbara. "Further, we expect credit ratios to continue to weaken over the next several quarters." The revised ratings on OHL reflect the company's competitive end markets and high debt leverage. The contractual nature of the contract logistics/warehousing business as well as relatively stable industry fundamentals for the next few years partly offset these factors. OHL offers various third-party logistics services, including warehousing (about 37% of 2010 gross revenues), domestic transportation (27%), and global freight management and logistics (36%). Standard & Poor's characterizes OHL's business profile as weak, its financial profile as highly leveraged, and its liquidity as adequate. "Our near-term outlook for the third-party logistics industry remains stable because we expect companies to continue to outsource these services to reduce costs, lower capital expenditure requirements, manage working capital, and enhance operating flexibility," Ms. Ogbara said. "Still, given the highly fragmented competitive landscape, the sector will remain very price competitive." OHL developed its current suite of logistics services, which include warehousing, transportation, and other ancillary services, through a series of acquisitions. Because of its acquisition history and private ownership structure, OHL is highly leveraged, with limited financing sources. Over the past few quarters, earnings have deteriorated following the refinancing and consolidation (completed in March 2010) of its less-profitable global freight management and logistics operations. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

Primary Credit Analyst: Anita Ogbara, New York (1) 212-438-5077;
anita_ogbara@standardandpoors.com

anita_ogbara@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Funmi Afonja, New York (1) 212-438-4711;

funmi_afonja@standardandpoors.com (New York Ratings team) (email: Harold.Barnett@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters messaging: harold.barnett.thomsonreuters.net; Tel: +1-646-223-4186))