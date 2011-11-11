Text-S&P cuts zburn-Hessey corporate rating to B- from B

(The following statement was released by the rating agency.)
-- Over the past few quarters, Ozburn-Hessey Holding Co. LLC's (OHL's)
operating profitability has deteriorated as a result of customer attrition,
and operational challenges related to acquisition integration.
-- On Nov. 3, 2011, U.S.-based transportation company OHL launched an
amendment to both the maximum total leverage and minimum interest coverage
covenants of its senior secured credit facility.
-- In conjunction with the amendment, OHH Acquisition Corporation (OHH)
will issue $65 million of preferred stock and convert its existing senior
subordinated payment-in-kind (PIK) toggle notes into preferred equity.
-- We are lowering our ratings on OHL, including the corporate credit
rating, to 'B-' from 'B'. The outlook is negative.
-- We expect earnings and cash flow to remain depressed over the next few
quarters. Following the proposed amendment, credit measures remain stretched
for the ratings and we do not anticipate a meaningful improvement in the near
term.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 11, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
said today that it lowered its ratings on Brentwood, Tenn.-based Ozburn-Hessey
[OHHCO.UL]
Holding Co. LLC, including lowering the corporate credit rating to 'B-' from
'B'. The outlook is negative.
"The downgrade reflects OHL's deteriorating operating profitability and cash
flow adequacy, resulting from customer attrition, and challenges integrating
acquisitions," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Anita Ogbara. "Further,
we expect credit ratios to continue to weaken over the next several quarters."
The revised ratings on OHL reflect the company's competitive end markets and
high debt leverage. The contractual nature of the contract
logistics/warehousing business as well as relatively stable industry
fundamentals for the next few years partly offset these factors. OHL offers
various third-party logistics services, including warehousing (about 37% of
2010 gross revenues), domestic transportation (27%), and global freight
management and logistics (36%). Standard & Poor's characterizes OHL's business
profile as weak, its financial profile as highly leveraged, and its liquidity
as adequate.
"Our near-term outlook for the third-party logistics industry remains stable
because we expect companies to continue to outsource these services to reduce
costs, lower capital expenditure requirements, manage working capital, and
enhance operating flexibility," Ms. Ogbara said. "Still, given the highly
fragmented competitive landscape, the sector will remain very price
competitive."
OHL developed its current suite of logistics services, which include
warehousing, transportation, and other ancillary services, through a series of
acquisitions. Because of its acquisition history and private ownership
structure, OHL is highly leveraged, with limited financing sources. Over the
past few quarters, earnings have deteriorated following the refinancing and
consolidation (completed in March 2010) of its less-profitable global freight
management and logistics operations.
