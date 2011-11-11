S&P puts 92 of 20 First Marblehead-Rel Trusts on watch neg

(The following statement was released by the rating agency.) OVERVIEW

-- We placed 92 ratings on 20 First Marblehead-related transactions issued between 2002 and 2007 on CreditWatch with negative implications.

-- The CreditWatch placements reflect the higher than we expected pace of realized defaults in each monthly period since we downgraded 107 classes across the same 20 First Marblehead transactions on March 31, 2010. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 11, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today placed its ratings on 92 classes of notes and certificates from 20 First Marblehead FMD.N related transactions (14 owner trust, one master trust, and five grantor trust transactions) issued between 2002 and 2007 on CreditWatch with negative implications (see list). The CreditWatch placements reflect the higher than we expected pace of realized defaults in each monthly period since we downgraded 107 classes across the same 20 First Marblehead transactions on March 31, 2010. The current rating actions exclude classes that we have either downgraded to 'D (sf)' or have paid off since March 31, 2010. As of the October 2011 distribution date, cumulative gross defaults, as a percentage of the respective cumulative repayment balances, ranged between 16.74% and 21.21%, compared with cumulative defaults ranging between 12.81% and 18.88% as of the October 2010 distribution date. Because of the faster pace that defaults are being realized, total parity for all classes in each transaction is lower than what we expected at this point in the life of each of the respective transactions. As of the October 2011 distribution date, total parity ranged between 83.86% and 91.16, while senior parity ranged between 84.82% and 114.90%. We believe the weak economic backdrop, including the bleak state of the job market, have continued to result in higher student loan default rates. As a result, the performance of First Marblehead transactions has continued to decline. Standard & Poor's will continue its review of the performance of the underlying loan products that comprise the receivables backing these trusts in order to assess each class' available credit enhancement relative to remaining default expectations. We will then take any further rating actions that we consider appropriate in resolution of the CreditWatch placement. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

Rating Class To From A-6 B-(sf)/Watch Neg B-(sf) A-7 B-(sf)/Watch Neg B-(sf) B-1 CCC(sf)/Watch Neg CCC(sf) B-2 CCC(sf)/Watch Neg CCC(sf) National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2004-1

Rating Class To From A-2 B-(sf)/Watch Neg B-(sf) A-3 B-(sf)/Watch Neg B-(sf) A-4 B-(sf)/Watch Neg B-(sf) B-1 ARC CCC(sf)/Watch Neg CCC(sf) B-2 ARC CCC(sf)/Watch Neg CCC(sf) National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2004-2

Rating Class To From A-3 BBB(sf)/Watch Neg BBB(sf) A-4 BBB(sf)/Watch Neg BBB(sf) B B(sf)/Watch Neg B(sf) National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2005-1

Rating Class To From A-3 BB(sf)/Watch Neg BB(sf) A-4 BB(sf)/Watch Neg BB(sf) B B-(sf)/Watch Neg B-(sf) National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2005-2

Rating Class To From A-3 BBB(sf)/Watch Neg BBB(sf) A-4 BBB(sf)/Watch Neg BBB(sf) B B(sf)/Watch Neg B(sf) National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2005-3

Rating Class To From A-2 BBB(sf)/Watch Neg BBB(sf) A-3 BBB(sf)/Watch Neg BBB(sf) A-4 BBB(sf)/Watch Neg BBB(sf) B B(sf)/Watch Neg B(sf) National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2006-1

Rating Class To From A-2 BBB(sf)/Watch Neg BBB(sf) A-3 BBB(sf)/Watch Neg BBB(sf) A-4 BBB(sf)/Watch Neg BBB(sf) A-5 BBB(sf)/Watch Neg BBB(sf) B B(sf)/Watch Neg B(sf) National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2006-2

Rating Class To From A-2 BBB(sf)/Watch Neg BBB(sf) A-3 BBB(sf)/Watch Neg BBB(sf) A-4 BBB(sf)/Watch Neg BBB(sf) B B(sf)/Watch Neg B(sf) National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2006-3

Rating Class To From A-2 BBB(sf)/Watch Neg BBB(sf) A-3 BBB(sf)/Watch Neg BBB(sf) A-4 BBB(sf)/Watch Neg BBB(sf) A-5 BBB(sf)/Watch Neg BBB(sf) B BB(sf)/Watch Neg BB(sf) National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2006-4

Rating Class To From A-2 BBB(sf)/Watch Neg BBB(sf) A-3 BBB(sf)/Watch Neg BBB(sf) A-4 BBB(sf)/Watch Neg BBB(sf) B BB(sf)/Watch Neg BB(sf) National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2007-1

Rating Class To From A-1 BBB(sf)/Watch Neg BBB(sf) A-2 BBB(sf)/Watch Neg BBB(sf) A-3 BBB(sf)/Watch Neg BBB(sf) A-4 BBB(sf)/Watch Neg BBB(sf) B B(sf)/Watch Neg B(sf) National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2007-2

Rating Class To From A-1 BBB(sf)/Watch Neg BBB(sf) A-2 BBB(sf)/Watch Neg BBB(sf) A-3 BBB(sf)/Watch Neg BBB(sf) A-4 BBB(sf)/Watch Neg BBB(sf) B BB(sf)/Watch Neg BB(sf) C B(sf)/Watch Neg B(sf) National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2007-3

Rating Class To From A-2-AR-2 B-(sf)/Watch Neg B-(sf) A-2-AR-3 B-(sf)/Watch Neg B-(sf) A-2-AR-4 B-(sf)/Watch Neg B-(sf) A-3-L B-(sf)/Watch Neg B-(sf) A-3-AR-1 B-(sf)/Watch Neg B-(sf) A-3-AR-2 B-(sf)/Watch Neg B-(sf) A-3-AR-3 B-(sf)/Watch Neg B-(sf) A-3-AR-4 B-(sf)/Watch Neg B-(sf) A-3-AR-5 B-(sf)/Watch Neg B-(sf) A-3-AR-6 B-(sf)/Watch Neg B-(sf) A-3-AR-7 B-(sf)/Watch Neg B-(sf) National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2007-4

Rating Class To From A-2-AR-2 B-(sf)/Watch Neg B-(sf) A-2-AR-3 B-(sf)/Watch Neg B-(sf) A-2-AR-4 B-(sf)/Watch Neg B-(sf) A-3-L B-(sf)/Watch Neg B-(sf) A-3-AR-1 B-(sf)/Watch Neg B-(sf) A-3-AR-2 B-(sf)/Watch Neg B-(sf) A-3-AR-3 B-(sf)/Watch Neg B-(sf) A-3-AR-4 B-(sf)/Watch Neg B-(sf) A-3-AR-5 B-(sf)/Watch Neg B-(sf) A-3-AR-6 B-(sf)/Watch Neg B-(sf) A-3-AR-7 B-(sf)/Watch Neg B-(sf) National Collegiate Master Student Loan Trust I

Rating Class To From 2002-AR-8 A-(sf)/Watch Neg A-(sf) 2002-AR-9 BBB+(sf)/Watch Neg BBB+(sf) 2002-AR-10 BBB(sf)/Watch Neg BBB(sf) 2003-AR-11 BB-(sf)/Watch Neg BB-(sf) 2003-AR-12 B(sf)/Watch Neg B(sf) 2003-AR-13 CCC+(sf)/Watch Neg CCC+(sf) 2003-AR-14 CCC(sf)/Watch Neg CCC(sf) 2005-AR-15 CCC(sf)/Watch Neg CCC(sf) 2005-AR-16 CCC(sf)/Watch Neg CCC(sf) NCF Grantor Trust 2004-1 Series 2004-GT1

Rating Class To From A-1 B-(sf)/Watch Neg B-(sf) A-2 B-(sf)/Watch Neg B-(sf) NCF Grantor Trust 2004-2

Rating Class To From A-5-1 BBB(sf)/Watch Neg BBB(sf) A-5-2 BBB(sf)/Watch Neg BBB(sf) NCF Grantor Trust 2005-1

Rating Class To From A-5-1 BB(sf)/Watch Neg BB(sf) A-5-2 BB(sf)/Watch Neg BB(sf) NCF Grantor Trust 2005-2

Rating Class To From A-5-1 BBB(sf)/Watch Neg BBB(sf) A-5-2 BBB(sf)/Watch Neg BBB(sf) NCF Grantor Trust 2005-3

