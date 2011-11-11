S&P puts 92 of 20 First Marblehead-Rel Trusts on watch neg

(The following statement was released by the rating agency.)
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 11, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today placed its ratings on 92 classes of notes and certificates from
20 First Marblehead FMD.N related transactions (14 owner trust, one master
trust, and five grantor trust transactions) issued between 2002 and 2007 on
CreditWatch with negative implications (see list).
The CreditWatch placements reflect the higher than we expected pace of
realized defaults in each monthly period since we downgraded 107 classes
across the same 20 First Marblehead transactions on March 31, 2010. The
current rating actions exclude classes that we have either downgraded to 'D
(sf)' or have paid off since March 31, 2010.
As of the October 2011 distribution date, cumulative gross defaults, as a
percentage of the respective cumulative repayment balances, ranged between
16.74% and 21.21%, compared with cumulative defaults ranging between 12.81%
and 18.88% as of the October 2010 distribution date. Because of the faster
pace that defaults are being realized, total parity for all classes in each
transaction is lower than what we expected at this point in the life of each
of the respective transactions. As of the October 2011 distribution date,
total parity ranged between 83.86% and 91.16, while senior parity ranged
between 84.82% and 114.90%.
We believe the weak economic backdrop, including the bleak state of the job
market, have continued to result in higher student loan default rates. As a
result, the performance of First Marblehead transactions has continued to
decline.
Standard & Poor's will continue its review of the performance of the
underlying loan products that comprise the receivables backing these trusts in
order to assess each class' available credit enhancement relative to remaining
default expectations. We will then take any further rating actions that we
consider appropriate in resolution of the CreditWatch placement.
RATINGS PLACED ON CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE
National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2003-1
Rating
Class To From
A-6 B-(sf)/Watch Neg B-(sf)
A-7 B-(sf)/Watch Neg B-(sf)
B-1 CCC(sf)/Watch Neg CCC(sf)
B-2 CCC(sf)/Watch Neg CCC(sf)
National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2004-1
Rating
Class To From
A-2 B-(sf)/Watch Neg B-(sf)
A-3 B-(sf)/Watch Neg B-(sf)
A-4 B-(sf)/Watch Neg B-(sf)
B-1 ARC CCC(sf)/Watch Neg CCC(sf)
B-2 ARC CCC(sf)/Watch Neg CCC(sf)
National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2004-2
Rating
Class To From
A-3 BBB(sf)/Watch Neg BBB(sf)
A-4 BBB(sf)/Watch Neg BBB(sf)
B B(sf)/Watch Neg B(sf)
National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2005-1
Rating
Class To From
A-3 BB(sf)/Watch Neg BB(sf)
A-4 BB(sf)/Watch Neg BB(sf)
B B-(sf)/Watch Neg B-(sf)
National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2005-2
Rating
Class To From
A-3 BBB(sf)/Watch Neg BBB(sf)
A-4 BBB(sf)/Watch Neg BBB(sf)
B B(sf)/Watch Neg B(sf)
National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2005-3
Rating
Class To From
A-2 BBB(sf)/Watch Neg BBB(sf)
A-3 BBB(sf)/Watch Neg BBB(sf)
A-4 BBB(sf)/Watch Neg BBB(sf)
B B(sf)/Watch Neg B(sf)
National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2006-1
Rating
Class To From
A-2 BBB(sf)/Watch Neg BBB(sf)
A-3 BBB(sf)/Watch Neg BBB(sf)
A-4 BBB(sf)/Watch Neg BBB(sf)
A-5 BBB(sf)/Watch Neg BBB(sf)
B B(sf)/Watch Neg B(sf)
National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2006-2
Rating
Class To From
A-2 BBB(sf)/Watch Neg BBB(sf)
A-3 BBB(sf)/Watch Neg BBB(sf)
A-4 BBB(sf)/Watch Neg BBB(sf)
B B(sf)/Watch Neg B(sf)
National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2006-3
Rating
Class To From
A-2 BBB(sf)/Watch Neg BBB(sf)
A-3 BBB(sf)/Watch Neg BBB(sf)
A-4 BBB(sf)/Watch Neg BBB(sf)
A-5 BBB(sf)/Watch Neg BBB(sf)
B BB(sf)/Watch Neg BB(sf)
National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2006-4
Rating
Class To From
A-2 BBB(sf)/Watch Neg BBB(sf)
A-3 BBB(sf)/Watch Neg BBB(sf)
A-4 BBB(sf)/Watch Neg BBB(sf)
B BB(sf)/Watch Neg BB(sf)
National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2007-1
Rating
Class To From
A-1 BBB(sf)/Watch Neg BBB(sf)
A-2 BBB(sf)/Watch Neg BBB(sf)
A-3 BBB(sf)/Watch Neg BBB(sf)
A-4 BBB(sf)/Watch Neg BBB(sf)
B B(sf)/Watch Neg B(sf)
National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2007-2
Rating
Class To From
A-1 BBB(sf)/Watch Neg BBB(sf)
A-2 BBB(sf)/Watch Neg BBB(sf)
A-3 BBB(sf)/Watch Neg BBB(sf)
A-4 BBB(sf)/Watch Neg BBB(sf)
B BB(sf)/Watch Neg BB(sf)
C B(sf)/Watch Neg B(sf)
National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2007-3
Rating
Class To From
A-2-AR-2 B-(sf)/Watch Neg B-(sf)
A-2-AR-3 B-(sf)/Watch Neg B-(sf)
A-2-AR-4 B-(sf)/Watch Neg B-(sf)
A-3-L B-(sf)/Watch Neg B-(sf)
A-3-AR-1 B-(sf)/Watch Neg B-(sf)
A-3-AR-2 B-(sf)/Watch Neg B-(sf)
A-3-AR-3 B-(sf)/Watch Neg B-(sf)
A-3-AR-4 B-(sf)/Watch Neg B-(sf)
A-3-AR-5 B-(sf)/Watch Neg B-(sf)
A-3-AR-6 B-(sf)/Watch Neg B-(sf)
A-3-AR-7 B-(sf)/Watch Neg B-(sf)
National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2007-4
Rating
Class To From
A-2-AR-2 B-(sf)/Watch Neg B-(sf)
A-2-AR-3 B-(sf)/Watch Neg B-(sf)
A-2-AR-4 B-(sf)/Watch Neg B-(sf)
A-3-L B-(sf)/Watch Neg B-(sf)
A-3-AR-1 B-(sf)/Watch Neg B-(sf)
A-3-AR-2 B-(sf)/Watch Neg B-(sf)
A-3-AR-3 B-(sf)/Watch Neg B-(sf)
A-3-AR-4 B-(sf)/Watch Neg B-(sf)
A-3-AR-5 B-(sf)/Watch Neg B-(sf)
A-3-AR-6 B-(sf)/Watch Neg B-(sf)
A-3-AR-7 B-(sf)/Watch Neg B-(sf)
National Collegiate Master Student Loan Trust I
Rating
Class To From
2002-AR-8 A-(sf)/Watch Neg A-(sf)
2002-AR-9 BBB+(sf)/Watch Neg BBB+(sf)
2002-AR-10 BBB(sf)/Watch Neg BBB(sf)
2003-AR-11 BB-(sf)/Watch Neg BB-(sf)
2003-AR-12 B(sf)/Watch Neg B(sf)
2003-AR-13 CCC+(sf)/Watch Neg CCC+(sf)
2003-AR-14 CCC(sf)/Watch Neg CCC(sf)
2005-AR-15 CCC(sf)/Watch Neg CCC(sf)
2005-AR-16 CCC(sf)/Watch Neg CCC(sf)
NCF Grantor Trust 2004-1
Series 2004-GT1
Rating
Class To From
A-1 B-(sf)/Watch Neg B-(sf)
A-2 B-(sf)/Watch Neg B-(sf)
NCF Grantor Trust 2004-2
Rating
Class To From
A-5-1 BBB(sf)/Watch Neg BBB(sf)
A-5-2 BBB(sf)/Watch Neg BBB(sf)
NCF Grantor Trust 2005-1
Rating
Class To From
A-5-1 BB(sf)/Watch Neg BB(sf)
A-5-2 BB(sf)/Watch Neg BB(sf)
NCF Grantor Trust 2005-2
Rating
Class To From
A-5-1 BBB(sf)/Watch Neg BBB(sf)
A-5-2 BBB(sf)/Watch Neg BBB(sf)
NCF Grantor Trust 2005-3
Rating
Class To From
A-5-1 BBB(sf)/Watch Neg BBB(sf)
A-5-2 BBB(sf)/Watch Neg BBB(sf)
