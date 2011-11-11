Text-S&P rates Trinseo S.A. B+; rts new issues

(The following statement was released by the rating agency.)
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 11, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
said today it assigned its 'B+' corporate credit rating to Trinseo (TSE.N)
S.A., the
parent holding company of Trinseo Materials Operating S.C.A. (formerly Styron
S.a.r.l.). The outlook is stable.
We assigned our 'B+' rating and '4' recovery rating to Trinseo's $400 million
revolving credit facility. The '4' recovery ratings on the revolving credit
facility and term loan indicate our expectations for average recovery (30% to
50%) in the event of a payment default.
We also assigned our 'B' issue rating and '5' recovery rating to the company's
proposed senior note issue of $450 million. The '5' recovery rating indicates
our expectations for modest recovery (10% to 30%) in the event of a payment
default. Proceeds from the proposed notes are expected to be utilized to pay
down approximately $400 million of the existing term loan. The 'B+' issue
rating and '4' recovery rating on Trinseo Materials Operating S.C.A.'s $1.4
billion term loan remain unchanged.
"The ratings reflect Trinseo's aggressive financial profile and weak business
profile as a leading, but commodity-oriented, producer of petrochemical
products," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Paul Kurias.
We view Trinseo's financial risk profile as consistent with the current
rating, despite some weakening of demand trends and a net increase in debt. We
expect the key ratio of funds from operations to total adjusted debt to remain
in the 12% to 20% range. We believe that earnings and cash flow might weaken
during periods of demand compression in the company's cyclical end markets, or
during periods of input cost volatility and related working capital swings.
EBITDA has weakened in the third quarter of 2011 following a strong first half
of 2011, and we expect that slowing economic growth and potential volatility
in input costs could continue to negatively impact EBITDA. Under such
conditions, leverage-related credit metrics could weaken, though we would
still expect them to remain appropriate for the ratings. The ratings also
consider the potential for some additional debt should Trinseo's private
equity ownership decide to implement growth initiatives or further shareholder
rewards, beyond the $470 million paid out in January 2011, but we do not
expect the company to undertake any further distributions until business
results improve. Our ratings do not factor in any benefits from the company's
plans for an initial public offering given the uncertainty related to the
execution of this plan. Credit quality could benefit if the company were
successful in its public offering and proceeds utilized to pay down debt as
indicated by the company. We expect total adjusted debt as of Dec. 31, 2011,
pro forma for the proposed transaction, to be approximately $1.7 billion and
debt to EBITDA near 4.7x. We adjust debt to include the present value of
operating leases, proportionate share of debt at joint ventures, unfunded
postretirement obligations, and employee benefits.
Trinseo benefits from diverse geographical revenue sources, with about 85% of
its revenue derived from outside of North America in 2010. High capital costs
involved in setting up new facilities act as an entry barrier. In certain
products, such as SB latex, the company also benefits from the freight
intensity of the product that deters imports into countries in which Trinseo
has its manufacturing locations and markets.
Trinseo maintains flexibility with regard to its sources of feedstock. It has
access to a key input, styrene, from its 50% joint venture with Chevron
Phillips Chemical Co. L.P., Americas Styrenics LLC. Still, even with the joint
venture production, the company is short styrene and will supplement its
supply through long-term contracts, spot market purchases, and inhouse
production. We expect equity earnings from its styrene joint venture to be
weak.
Trinseo's businesses have existed as part of Dow for several decades and we
view favorably the sector experience of the management team and the fact that
senior management at Trinseo includes several employees with experience in
running these businesses at Dow.
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will maintain its
leverage-related credit metrics at appropriate levels for the rating. We
believe that expected weaknesses in the second half of 2011 and potentially in
2012 could erode modest cushion in leverage-related credit metrics at the
current rating, though we expect metrics to remain appropriate for the rating
in our base case. We expect that a favorable market position in key segments,
such as SB latex and SSBR, and the potential for growth in certain product
lines and in China will contribute to offset at least partly the potential for
volatility in other regions and in the lower margin plastics business. We also
expect that financial policies adopted by management will support the ratings.
We could lower ratings if demand declines because of a worse than expected
economic downturn or a meaningful increase in input costs that cannot be
offset with pricing gains. We could lower the ratings if profit margins
decline to low-single-digit levels and revenue growth turns meaningfully
negative so that the ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total debt
declines below 12% with limited prospects for improvement. We could also
downgrade Trinseo if debt levels increase meaningfully because of acquisitions
or additional shareholder rewards, without commensurate improvement to
operating results. We could consider a modest upgrade if the company's is
successful in its initial public offering and pays down a meaningful amount of
debt utilizing proceeds from the offering. In such a scenario we would expect
operating performance to at least remain at current levels on a consistent
basis, so that the ratio of FFO to total debt is higher than 20% on a
sustainable basis after factoring in potential acquisitions or shareholder
rewards.
Primary Credit Analyst: Paul Kurias, New York
paul_kurias@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Contact: Seamus Ryan, New York
seamus_ryan@standardandpoors.com
