Text-S&P rates Trinseo S.A. B+; rts new issues

-- U.S.-based chemical company Trinseo Materials Operating S.C.A. (formerly Styron S.a.r.l.) plans to raise $450 million in senior notes. The company also plans to increase the size of its revolving credit facility and accounts receivable securitization facility.

-- We are assigning our 'B+' corporate credit rating to Trinseo Materials' parent company Trinseo S.A. The outlook is stable.

-- We are assigning our 'B+' issue rating and '4' recovery rating to Trinseo's $400 million revolving credit facility and assigning our 'B' issue rating and '5' recovery rating to the company's proposed senior notes.

-- The stable outlooks reflect our expectation that the company will maintain leverage-related credit metrics at appropriate levels and that management will support credit quality at current levels. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 11, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned its 'B+' corporate credit rating to Trinseo ( TSE.N ) S.A., the parent holding company of Trinseo Materials Operating S.C.A. (formerly Styron S.a.r.l.). The outlook is stable. We assigned our 'B+' rating and '4' recovery rating to Trinseo's $400 million revolving credit facility. The '4' recovery ratings on the revolving credit facility and term loan indicate our expectations for average recovery (30% to 50%) in the event of a payment default. We also assigned our 'B' issue rating and '5' recovery rating to the company's proposed senior note issue of $450 million. The '5' recovery rating indicates our expectations for modest recovery (10% to 30%) in the event of a payment default. Proceeds from the proposed notes are expected to be utilized to pay down approximately $400 million of the existing term loan. The 'B+' issue rating and '4' recovery rating on Trinseo Materials Operating S.C.A.'s $1.4 billion term loan remain unchanged. "The ratings reflect Trinseo's aggressive financial profile and weak business profile as a leading, but commodity-oriented, producer of petrochemical products," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Paul Kurias. We view Trinseo's financial risk profile as consistent with the current rating, despite some weakening of demand trends and a net increase in debt. We expect the key ratio of funds from operations to total adjusted debt to remain in the 12% to 20% range. We believe that earnings and cash flow might weaken during periods of demand compression in the company's cyclical end markets, or during periods of input cost volatility and related working capital swings. EBITDA has weakened in the third quarter of 2011 following a strong first half of 2011, and we expect that slowing economic growth and potential volatility in input costs could continue to negatively impact EBITDA. Under such conditions, leverage-related credit metrics could weaken, though we would still expect them to remain appropriate for the ratings. The ratings also consider the potential for some additional debt should Trinseo's private equity ownership decide to implement growth initiatives or further shareholder rewards, beyond the $470 million paid out in January 2011, but we do not expect the company to undertake any further distributions until business results improve. Our ratings do not factor in any benefits from the company's plans for an initial public offering given the uncertainty related to the execution of this plan. Credit quality could benefit if the company were successful in its public offering and proceeds utilized to pay down debt as indicated by the company. We expect total adjusted debt as of Dec. 31, 2011, pro forma for the proposed transaction, to be approximately $1.7 billion and debt to EBITDA near 4.7x. We adjust debt to include the present value of operating leases, proportionate share of debt at joint ventures, unfunded postretirement obligations, and employee benefits. Trinseo benefits from diverse geographical revenue sources, with about 85% of its revenue derived from outside of North America in 2010. High capital costs involved in setting up new facilities act as an entry barrier. In certain products, such as SB latex, the company also benefits from the freight intensity of the product that deters imports into countries in which Trinseo has its manufacturing locations and markets. Trinseo maintains flexibility with regard to its sources of feedstock. It has access to a key input, styrene, from its 50% joint venture with Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. L.P., Americas Styrenics LLC. Still, even with the joint venture production, the company is short styrene and will supplement its supply through long-term contracts, spot market purchases, and inhouse production. We expect equity earnings from its styrene joint venture to be weak. Trinseo's businesses have existed as part of Dow for several decades and we view favorably the sector experience of the management team and the fact that senior management at Trinseo includes several employees with experience in running these businesses at Dow. The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will maintain its leverage-related credit metrics at appropriate levels for the rating. We believe that expected weaknesses in the second half of 2011 and potentially in 2012 could erode modest cushion in leverage-related credit metrics at the current rating, though we expect metrics to remain appropriate for the rating in our base case. We expect that a favorable market position in key segments, such as SB latex and SSBR, and the potential for growth in certain product lines and in China will contribute to offset at least partly the potential for volatility in other regions and in the lower margin plastics business. We also expect that financial policies adopted by management will support the ratings. We could lower ratings if demand declines because of a worse than expected economic downturn or a meaningful increase in input costs that cannot be offset with pricing gains. We could lower the ratings if profit margins decline to low-single-digit levels and revenue growth turns meaningfully negative so that the ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total debt declines below 12% with limited prospects for improvement. We could also downgrade Trinseo if debt levels increase meaningfully because of acquisitions or additional shareholder rewards, without commensurate improvement to operating results. We could consider a modest upgrade if the company's is successful in its initial public offering and pays down a meaningful amount of debt utilizing proceeds from the offering. In such a scenario we would expect operating performance to at least remain at current levels on a consistent basis, so that the ratio of FFO to total debt is higher than 20% on a sustainable basis after factoring in potential acquisitions or shareholder rewards. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

