Text-Fitch affirms Comcast NBCUniversal IDRs

CHICAGO, November 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'BBB+' Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) assigned to Comcast ( CMCSA.O ) Corporation (Comcast) and its wholly owned subsidiaries included in Comcast's cross-guaranty structure that hold all of the company's cable businesses.

Fitch has also affirmed the 'BBB' IDR assigned to NBCUniversal Media, LLC (NBCUniversal), a direct wholly owned subsidiary of NBCUniversal, LLC. NBCUniversal, LLC is a joint venture between Comcast and General Electric Company (GE). Comcast manages and owns 51% of NBCUniversal, LLC. In addition Fitch has affirmed specific issue ratings assigned to Comcast and its subsidiaries as outlined below. The Rating Outlook for all of Comcast's ratings is Stable. Approximately $41 billion of debt, including $10.6 billion outstanding at NBCUniversal as of Sept. 30, 2011 is affected. Fitch's ratings incorporate Comcast's strong competitive position as one of the largest video, high speed internet and phone providers to residential and business customers in the United States and the company's compelling subscriber clustering profile with operations in 39 states and the District of Columbia. In Fitch's view NBCUniversal's size, scale, leading brand positions and diversity of operations and business risk as one of the world's most prominent media and entertainment companies, lowers the business risk attributable to Comcast's credit profile and creates new avenues for revenue and cash flow growth while limiting the near-term impact on Comcast's balance sheet and credit profile. A key strength of Comcast's credit profile is the company's ability to generate sustainable amounts of free cash flow (defined as cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures and dividends). During the first nine months of 2011, Comcast generated approximately $5 billion of free cash flow (neutralizing for the effects of economic stimulus legislation). Fitch anticipates that the company will consistently generate free cash flow in excess of $5 billion annually after considering higher cash taxes due to the absence of further economic stimulus legislation. Fitch believes Comcast's solid free cash flow metrics afford the company a high degree of financial flexibility at the current rating category. Fitch does not expect any material change to Comcast's capital allocation strategy over the near term. The company maintains an appropriate balance between returning capital to shareholders, in the form of dividends and share repurchases, repaying debt, and investing in the strategic needs of its business. As demonstrated throughout 2011, cash generated from the cable business will be used to return cash to Comcast shareholders while cash generated at NBCUniversal will build in anticipation of obligations related to GE's ownership put rights. Through the first nine months of 2011, cash returned to shareholders (dividends plus buybacks) totaled $2.5 billion or approximately 39% of cash flow before dividends. As of Sept. 30, 2011 approximately $491 million of capacity remains under Comcast's share repurchase authorization, which the company intends to exhaust by the end of 2011. Consolidated leverage on a pro forma basis (calculated as if the NBCUniversal and the Universal City Development Partners, Ltd {UCDP} transactions each closed on Jan. 1, 2010) was 2.2 times (x) as of the last twelve month period ended Sept. 30, 2011. NBCUniversal's leverage was 2.8x pro forma for the UCDP transaction. Both leverage metrics are within Fitch's expectations given the current ratings. On a consolidated basis, Fitch expects Comcast's leverage metric will strengthen somewhat to 2x by the end of 2012 which is at the lower end of Comcast's leverage target ranging between 2x and 2.5x. Fitch anticipates NBCUniversal's leverage will dip below 2.6x by the end of 2012. Fitch believes Comcast's competitive position will remain strong during the current ratings horizon. Competition from direct broadcast satellite (DBS) providers remains robust, and the availability of video service offerings from Verizon and AT&T continues to expand, albeit at a slowing pace. Fitch does not expect the competitive pressure associated with the service overlap of the different telecommunications service providers to materially change. The competition, along with weak employment and housing market conditions, will continue to weigh on year-over-year subscriber growth metrics. However, Comcast's residential cable operating profile strengthened during the course of 2011 as the company reduced video service subscriber losses, maintained its market share lead of high speed data subscriber growth, grew total ARPU and expanded operating margins. Fitch expects the positive subscriber metric trends will continue during 2012. Outside of a change to Comcast's financial strategy or event driven merger and acquisition activity, rating concerns center on Comcast's ability to adapt to the evolving operating environment while maintaining its relative competitive position given the challenging competitive environment and weak housing and employment trends. Considering the mature nature of video services and growing penetration of high speed data services, Comcast's ability to grow consumer revenues while maintaining operating margins remains a key rating consideration. Comcast continues to make appropriate investment in cable plant and other strategic product initiatives to improve competitive position and change the way consumers utilize video, voice, and HSD services. Key investments in DOCSIS 3.0 and the all-digital plant conversion and switched digital video are largely complete and will position the company to reclaim valuable plant bandwidth and further innovate its service offerings. The introduction and scale of video service enhancements, particularly IP-fed video service platforms, are critical for Comcast to stem the ongoing video service market share slide. Comcast recently demonstrated its next generation Xfinity video service (Xcalibur) that will include a network-based search and navigation system. In addition, the service combines traditional video service with Web-based content, applications, and social networks. Central to Fitch's ratings for NBCUniversal and a key strength of the company's credit profile is it's portfolio of leading cable networks. Fitch considers cable networks one of the strongest subsectors in the media and entertainment industry, providing NBCUniversal with a revenue base largely consisting of stable, recurring and high margin affiliate fee revenue generated from multichannel video programming distributors, as well as a significant source of NBCUniversal's free cash flow generation. NBCUniversal's 'BBB' IDR reflects its stand alone credit profile while incorporating the company's strong strategic tie with Comcast. NBCUniversal's debt is not guaranteed by either Comcast or GE, and Comcast's debt does not contain cross default provisions. NBCUniversal's ratings are enhanced by a key corporate governance provision between Comcast and GE limiting NBCUniversal from incurring additional indebtedness if the company's leverage is greater than 2.75x. Rating concerns center on the secular issues challenging NBCUniversal's Broadcast Television segment, including time-shifting technologies and internet based content, as well as the cyclicality of advertising revenues. Fitch believes that on a total company basis NBCUniversal generates less than half of its revenues from advertising - in line with its media peer group. In addition to the secular and cyclical risks, strategic missteps within NBCUniversal's Filmed Entertainment and Broadcast Television segments have the operating performance of these business segments lagging behind their peer group and have negatively affected profitability. Going forward, operating strategy is expected to focus on effectively managing the cost structure while simultaneously reprogramming the network. Comcast's liquidity position and overall financial flexibility are strong owing to Fitch's expectation that the company will continue to generate material amounts of free cash flow. The liquidity position if further supported by cash on hand (which totaled $1.8 billion as of Sept. 30, 2011) and available borrowing capacity from Comcast's $6.8 billion revolver (of which approximately $5.7 billion was available for borrowing). Comcast's revolver will expire on Jan. 30, 2013. NBCUniversal's liquidity is strong given the rating. The company's high conversion of EBITDA into free cash flow is a key liquidity consideration supporting the 'F2' rating. NBCUniversal's $1.5 billion senior unsecured revolving credit facility provides a 100% liquidity back-up to its CP program, which as of Sept. 30, 2011 the company had $749 million outstanding. Commitments under the revolver expire on June 28, 2016, limiting the renewal risks during the short-term. As of Sept. 30, 2011, $200 million was outstanding under the revolver (which was repaid during October 2011). Comcast's debt maturity profile is well laddered and within Fitch's FCF expectation for the company. Scheduled maturities during 2012 total approximately $800 million followed by $2.4 billion and $1.2 billion in 2013 and 2014, respectively. NBCUniversal does not have any material maturities scheduled during the remainder of 2011, and outside of the $250 million subordinated note due to Comcast Corporation, the company does not have a material maturity scheduled until 2014 when $900 million of debt is scheduled to mature. Fitch expects Comcast's leverage to be in the lower end of the company's leverage target strongly positioning the credit profile within the current rating category. Positive rating action would likely coincide with Comcast committing to reduce leverage below 2x on a sustained basis after considering Comcast's potential funding obligations related to GE's ownership put rights related to NBCUniversal. Meanwhile Comcast would need to demonstrate that its operating profile will not materially decline in the face of competition and poor housing and employment conditions. Negative rating actions are more likely to coincide with discretional actions of Comcast's management including, but not limited to the company adopting a more aggressive financial strategy or an event driven merger and acquisition activity. A change in NBCUniversal's corporate governance provision allowing the company's leverage to increase above 2.75x without a clear path to reduce leverage to a level appropriate for the current rating category would likely initiate a negative rating action. Fitch believes the current rating has sufficient capacity to withstand the cyclicality and volatility inherent in NBCUniversal's broadcast and filmed entertainment businesses. While Fitch expects improving operating trends will strengthen NBCUniversal's credit profile, positive rating actions are unlikely given the company's obligations related to GE's ownership put rights. Fitch affirms the following ratings: Comcast Corporation --IDR at 'BBB+'; --Senior unsecured Debt at 'BBB+'; --$6.8 billion revolving bank facility (co-borrower with Comcast Cable Communications LLC) at 'BBB+'; --Short-term IDR at 'F2'; --Commercial Paper at 'F2'. Comcast Holdings Corporation --IDR at 'BBB+'; --Senior subordinated debentures at 'BBB'; --Subordinated Exchangeable Notes at 'BBB-'. Comcast Cable Communications, LLC --IDR at 'BBB+'; --Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB+'; --$6.8 billion revolving bank facility (co-borrower with Comcast) at 'BBB+'. Comcast Cable Holdings, LLC --IDR at 'BBB+'; --Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB+'. Comcast MO Group, Inc. --IDR at 'BBB+'; --Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB+'. Comcast MO of Delaware, LLC --IDR at 'BBB+'. Fitch affirms the following ratings for NBCUniversal with a Stable Outlook: NBC Universal Media, LLC --IDR at 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB'. --Senior Unsecured Revolver at 'BBB'; --Short-term IDR at 'F2' --Commercial Paper at 'F2' Universal City Development Partners, Ltd. --IDR at 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB'; --Senior subordinated debt at 'BBB-'. Comcast Cable Communications Holdings, Inc. has been merged with and into Comcast Cable Communications, LLC. Comcast Cable Communications Holdings, Inc.'s IDR has been withdrawn.