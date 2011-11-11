Text-S&P cuts 8 Wachovia Bank comm mtg 2005-C22; 7 affirmed

(The following statement was released by the rating agency.) OVERVIEW

-- We lowered our ratings on eight U.S. CMBS classes from Wachovia Bank Commercial Mortgage Trust's series 2005-C22.

-- Concurrently, we affirmed our ratings on seven other classes from the same transaction.

-- Our rating actions primarily reflect our analysis of the transaction using our U.S. CMBS conduit/fusion criteria, the deal structure, and the liquidity available to the trust.

-- We lowered our ratings on classes E, F, G, and H to 'D (sf)' because we expect that these classes' accumulated interest shortfalls will remain outstanding for the foreseeable future. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 11, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its ratings on eight classes of commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) from Wachovia Bank [WBCMT.UL] Commercial Mortgage Trust's series 2005-C22. In addition, we affirmed our ratings on seven other classes from the same transaction (see list). Our rating actions primarily reflect our analysis of the transaction using our U.S. CMBS conduit/fusion criteria, the deal structure, and the liquidity available to the trust. The downgrades of the mezzanine classes also reflect credit support erosion that we anticipate will occur upon the eventual resolution of 14 ($387.4 million, 16.5%) of the transaction's 17 ($450.9 million, 19.2%) specially serviced assets. We also considered the monthly interest shortfalls that are affecting the trust and the potential for additional interest shortfalls associated with loan modifications and/or revised appraisal reduction amounts (ARAs) on the specially serviced assets. We lowered our ratings on the class E, F, G and H certificates to 'D (sf)' because we expect interest shortfalls to continue and believe the accumulated interest shortfalls will remain outstanding for the foreseeable future. Our analysis included a review of the credit characteristics of all of the assets in the pool. Using servicer-provided financial information, we calculated an adjusted debt service coverage (DSC) of 1.60x and a loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 101.3% for the trust collateral. We further stressed the loans' cash flows under our 'AAA' scenario to yield a weighted average DSC of 0.98x and LTV of 130.8%. The implied defaults and loss severity under the 'AAA' scenario were 83.6% and 33.6%, respectively. All of the DSC and LTV calculations we noted above exclude 14 ($387.4 million, 16.5%) of the transaction's 17 ($450.9 million, 19.2%) specially serviced assets and the partially defeased portion of one loan ($10.7 million, 0.5%). We separately estimated losses for the 14 specially serviced assets and included them in our 'AAA' scenario implied default and loss figures. As of the October 2011, trustee remittance report, the trust experienced monthly interest shortfalls totaling $935,470, related to appraisal subordinate entitlement reduction (ASER) amounts ($789,108), special servicing fees ($90,053), and deferred interest due to loan modifications ($56,309). The interest shortfalls affected all classes subordinate to and including class E. Classes E, F, G, and H have had accumulated interest shortfalls outstanding between one and 11 months, and we expect the accumulated interest shortfalls to remain outstanding for the foreseeable future. Consequently, we lowered our ratings on these classes to 'D (sf)'. The affirmations of the ratings on the principal and interest classes reflect subordination and liquidity levels that are consistent with the outstanding ratings. We affirmed our rating on the class IO interest-only (IO) certificate based on our current criteria. CREDIT CONSIDERATIONS As of the October 2011 remittance report, 17 ($450.9 million, 19.2%) assets in the pool were with the special servicer, CWCapital Asset Management LLC. The reported payment status of the specially serviced assets is as follows: five ($93.8 million, 4.0%) are real estate-owned (REO); five ($197.6 million, 8.4%) are in foreclosure; four ($96.0 million, 4.1%) are 90-plus-days delinquent; and three ($63.5 million, 2.7%) are current in their payments. Fourteen of the specially serviced assets have appraisal reduction amounts (ARAs) in effect totaling $190.2 million. We estimated losses for 14 of the 17 specially serviced assets, arriving at a weighted-average loss severity of 51.8%. The largest specially serviced asset (and the second-largest loan in the transaction) is The Westin Casuarina Hotel & Spa loan ($146.0 million, 6.2%). The loan is secured by an 826-room, 16-story hotel located less than two blocks east of The Strip in Las Vegas. The loan was transferred to the special servicer in March 2010. The loan was reported as being in foreclosure. As of December 2010, reported DSC and occupancy were 0.45x and 74.6%, respectively. There is a $72.3 million ARA in effect against the asset. We expect a significant loss upon the eventual resolution of this asset. The Birtcher Phoenix Pool, Kyrene Corporate Center, and Dreamy Draw Office Plaza comprise a $50.5 million (2.2%) cross-collateralized/cross-defaulted loans and is the second-largest specially serviced asset (ninth-largest asset in the pool). The loan exposure is secured by six office properties comprising 378,621 sq. ft. in Arizona. The loans were transferred to the special servicer in March 2011 due to monetary default. The loans were reported as 90-plus days delinquent. As of December 2010, the consolidated reported DSC was 0.99x. There is a $21.7 million ARA in effect against the loan exposure. We expect a significant loss upon the eventual resolution of this asset. The Eagle Ridge Mall loan ($45.5 million, 1.9%) is the third-largest specially serviced asset (10th-largest loan in the pool). The loan is secured by a 508,976-sq.-ft. retail property in Lake Wales, Fla. The loan was transferred to the special servicer in April 2009 due to the borrower filing Chapter 11 Bankruptcy. The loan was reported as 90-plus-days delinquent. Reported DSC was 0.05x as of December 2010, and reported occupancy was 81.3% as of June 2011. There is a $38.3 million ARA in effect against the asset. We expect a significant loss upon the eventual resolution of this asset. The remaining 12 specially serviced assets have balances that individually represent less than 1.5% of the total pool balance. We estimated losses for nine of these assets, arriving at a weighted-average loss severity of 44.5%. TRANSACTION SUMMARY As of the October 2011 remittance report, the collateral pool had 134 loans and five REO assets with an aggregate trust balance of $2.35 billion, compared with 149 loans and $2.53 billion at issuance. Excluding defeased loans ($10.7 million, 0.50%), the master servicer, Wells Fargo Bank N.A., provided financial information for 96.3% (by balance) in the pool. Approximately 81.4% of the information was either full-year 2010 or interim-2011 data. We calculated a weighted-average DSC of 1.51x for the loans in the pool based on the reported figures. Our adjusted DSC and LTV were 1.60x and 101.3%, respectively. Our adjusted figures exclude 14 specially serviced assets for which we estimated losses. Reported financial information was available for 10 of these assets, and reflected a weighted-average reported DSC of 0.65x. Fourteen loans ($216.6 million, 9.2%) are on the master servicer's watchlist. Nineteen loans ($438.7 million, 18.7%) have reported DSC less than 1.10x, 13 ($371.9, 15.8%) of which have reported DSC less than 1.00x. SUMMARY OF TOP 10 LOANS The top 10 loans have an aggregate outstanding balance of $961.9 million (41.0%). As discussed in the CREDIT CONSIDERATIONS section, the second-, ninth-, and 10th-largest loans are specially serviced. Using servicer-reported numbers, we calculated a weighted-average DSC of 1.86x for the nonspecially serviced top 10 loans. Our adjusted DSC and LTV for these same loans were 1.74x and 97.1%, respectively. Three ($22.5 million, 1.0%) of the 19 ($99.4 million, 4.2%) cross-collateralized/cross-defaulted loans comprising the fifth-largest loan in the pool appear on the master servicer's watchlist. The three loans are secured by self-storage properties located across the U.S. The three loans all appear on the master servicer's watchlist for low reported DSC. The reported DSCs range from 0.87x to 1.03x as of June 2011. Standard & Poor's stressed the pool collateral according to its conduit/fusion criteria. The resultant credit enhancement levels are consistent with the lowered and affirmed ratings. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011.

-- U.S. Government Support In Structured Finance And Public Finance Ratings, published Sept. 19, 2011.

-- U.S. CMBS Rating Methodology And Assumptions For Conduit/Fusion Pools, published Nov. 3, 2010.

-- Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing The Major Property Types In U.S. CMBS Transactions, published June 14, 2010.

-- Global Methodology For Rating Interest-Only Securities, published April 15, 2010.

-- U.S. CMBS 'AAA' Scenario Loss And Recovery Application, published July 21, 2009.

-- Rating U.S. CMBS In The Face Of Interest Shortfalls, published Feb. 23, 2006. RATINGS LOWERED Wachovia Bank Commercial Mortgage Trust Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates series 2005-C22

Rating Class To From Credit enhancement (%) A-J BB+ (sf) BBB (sf) 14.50 B BB (sf) BBB- (sf) 13.20 C B+ (sf) BB+ (sf) 11.85 D B- (sf) BB (sf) 10.77 E D (sf) BB- (sf) 8.75 F D (sf) B+ (sf) 7.40 G D (sf) B- (sf) 6.19 H D (sf) CCC- (sf) 4.98 RATINGS AFFIRMED Wachovia Bank Commercial Mortgage Trust Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates series 2005-C22 Class Rating Credit enhancement (%) A-2 AAA (sf) 31.41 A-3 AAA (sf) 31.41 A-PB AAA (sf) 31.41 A-4 AAA (sf) 31.41 A-1A AAA (sf) 31.41 A-M A (sf) 20.62 IO AAA (sf) N/A N/A-Not applicable. Primary Credit Analyst: Gregory Ramkhelawan, New York (1) 212-438-3041;

gregory_ramkhelawan@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Gary Carrington, New York (1) 212-438-1856;

gary_carrington@standardandpoors.com (New York Ratings team) (email: Harold.Barnett@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters messaging: harold.barnett.thomsonreuters.net; Tel: +1-646-223-4186))