TEXT-S&P rates Penske Automotive Group notes 'B'

Aug 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it has assigned its
'B' issue rating to Penske Automotive Group Inc.'s proposed $400 million
senior subordinated debt offering. We assigned this debt a recovery rating of
'6', reflecting our expectation that lenders would receive negligible (0 to 10%)
recovery of principal in a default. The proposed notes will mature in August
2022. 

Penske will use proceeds of the proposed debt issuance, in part, to repurchase 
via a tender offer the $375 million principal amount of its 7.75% senior 
subordinated notes due 2016. The company will use the remaining proceeds to 
repay amounts outstanding under its U.S. revolver and perhaps its floorplan 
borrowings. The debt issuance does not affect the corporate credit rating on 
the auto retailer because we expect leverage to be about neutral and cash 
interest to decline slightly--assuming a lower coupon in the proposed 
issuance. We will withdraw the rating on the 7.75% subordinated notes due 2016 
following their redemption. 

Our rating outlook on Bloomfield Hills, Mich.-based Penske is stable, 
reflecting our assumption that the company's improved credit measures, in 
combination with its diverse revenue stream and brand mix, will enable the 
company to generate discretionary free cash flow (i.e., after dividends). We 
assume Penske will be able to grow EBITDA in the year ahead, even if U.S. 
economic growth remains modest. We assume Penske will pursue a financial 
policy that balances business expansion and shareholder returns against 
lease-adjusted leverage trending toward 4.5x-5x in the next two years. 

We assess Penske's business risk profile as "fair" and its financial risk 
profile as "aggressive." Our fair business risk profile assessment mitigates 
the company's high leverage and aggressive financial risk profile, in our 
view. Penske has a resilient business model, with a diverse revenue stream 
(including its foreign operations) and flexible cost basis. Also supporting 
our assessment of Penske's business profile is its relatively low volatility 
of revenues and EBITDA over the past several years, including during the 
2008-2009 economic recession. 

For further information, please see the research update dated June 21, 2012, 
and the recovery report to be published on RatingsDirect following this 
release.

RATINGS LIST

Penske Automotive Group Inc.
 Corporate credit rating            BB-/Stable/--

New ratings

Penske Automotive Group Inc.
 Senior subordinated
  $400 mil. notes due 2022          B
   Recovery rating                  6

