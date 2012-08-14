版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 14日 星期二 22:14 BJT

BRIEF - Moody's raises Penske Automotive corporate family rating to Ba3

Aug 14 Moody's raises Penske Automotive corporate family rating to Ba3 from B1; rates new notes B2

