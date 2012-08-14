版本:
2012年 8月 14日

CONCHORESOURCES/BRIEF (URGENT)

Aug 14 Concho Resources Inc : * Moodys rates Concho Resources incs new senior notes at b1 * Rpt-moodys rates concho resources incs new senior notes at b1

