公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 15日 星期三

BRIEF - Moody's comments on Scott's Miracle Gro

Aug 14 Moody's says earnings miss and dividend hike are credit negatives, but not enough to change Scott's Miracle Gro rating or outlook

