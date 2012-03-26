版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 26日 星期一 23:01 BJT

VANGUARDNATURALRESOURCESLLC/BRIEF (URGENT)

March 26 Vanguard Natural Resources LLC : * Moodys rates vanguard resources notes caa1; assigns a b2 cfr * Rpt-moodys rates vanguard natural resources notes caa1; assigns a b2 cfr

