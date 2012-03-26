Novartis/BRIEF (URGENT)

BRIEF-Northland Power qtrly free cash flow per share $0.69
* Northland Power delivers outstanding 2016 results and significant progress on growth initiatives
March 26 Novartis AG: * Moodys disclosures on credit ratings of Novartis AG
Feb 24 Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc posted an 8 percent rise in fourth-quarter sales due to higher demand.
* For fy 2017, continue to anticipate annual adjusted ebitda of $40 million-$55 million, based on a wti forecast of $45 to $60 per barrel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: