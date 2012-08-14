TEXT-S&P rates Telenet Group Holding 'B+'

Overview -- Belgian cable operator Telenet Group Holding N.V. has leading market positions in broadband and pay-TV services, supported by a strong network infrastructure. We anticipate its growth prospects will remain favorable in 2012 and 2013. -- We view Telenet's business risk profile as satisfactory and its financial risk profile as aggressive. -- We are assigning our 'B+' long-term rating to Telenet and our 'B+' issue rating to its senior secured debt and proposed secured notes. -- The positive outlook reflects the possibility of a one-notch upgrade in the next 12-18 months if EBITDA and free operating cash flow continue to grow and adjusted debt to EBITDA ratio declines to 4.5x or below. Rating Action On Aug. 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned a 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating to Belgium-based cable operator Telenet Group Holding N.V. The outlook is positive. In addition, we assigned our 'B+' issue rating to Telenet's senior secured debt, comprising EUR3.6 billion in various term loans and EUR1.3 billion in senior secured notes. The recovery rating on these debt instruments is '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery prospects in the event of payment default. We also assigned a 'B+ issue rating and a '3' recovery rating to Telenet's proposed EUR700 million secured notes to be issued this week. Rationale Rating constraints are mainly the very aggressive financial policies, in our view, of Telenet and its majority shareholder, international cable operator Liberty Global Inc. (LGI; B+/Positive/--), and Telenet's likely high debt leverage over the next three years. Ongoing competition for broadband Internet and telephony services from fixed-line and mobile network telecom operators, and the successful development of the Internet-based TV product of Belgium telecom incumbent operator, Belgacom S.A. (A/Stable/A-1), combined with Telenet's partial network coverage, could dampen the company's prospects for revenue growth in the next three years, in our view. We also believe that the company's limited geographic diversification leaves it more vulnerable to potential adverse changes in regulation and market dynamics. However, the rating benefits from Telenet's strong business positions as the leading provider of broadband and pay-TV services spanning the Flanders region and the Brussels area. Its strong network capabilities and scalable infrastructure enable it to provide very fast, innovative offerings, as well as advanced broadband Internet and content. In addition, the rating derives support from our expectations of sound revenue and EBITDA growth potential over the next three years, primarily through increasing penetration of its bundled products (TV, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile telephony) on its existing sizable cable TV and broadband subscriber base, and the maintenance of strong profitability. Also underpinning the rating are Telenet's robust free operating cash flow (FOCF), in spite of ongoing large network capital expenditure (capex), and a medium to long-term capital structure with no meaningful debt maturities before 2017. We view Telenet's business risk profile as "satisfactory," underpinned by our expectations of steady increases in digital TV and fixed-broadband subscribers, through the development of bundled products and the progressive migration of Telenet's analog subscriber base toward digital services. This will increase Telenet's average revenue per user and margins. On June 30, 2012, about 38% of Telenet's customers subscribed to a triple-play bundle product and digital TV penetration stood at 68% across its basic cable TV subscriber base. In addition, we expect moderate revenue growth potential from new pay-TV services, such as video on demand and the provision of mobile voice and broadband services. Additional support stems from Telenet's ownership of a modern cable network covering the Flanders region and the Brussels area, which is already fully upgraded to the telecom standard DOCSIS 3.0 (Data Over Cable Service Interface Specification). This allows the company to offer superior broadband Internet and TV products compared with competitors, at little price premium. Telenet notably offers higher data speeds than the very high bit-rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) bundles of Belgacom, its main competitor. Nevertheless, we anticipate that Telenet will gradually lose some market share in pay-TV due to Belgacom's strong push and the good quality of its Internet protocol TV (IPTV) offering. In addition, we will closely monitor developments around the Belgian regulator's potential implementation of open access to cable networks, which could have a moderate to meaningful impact on Telenet's medium-term operating prospects, depending on the terms and conditions. Telenet posted solid first half 2012 results, with both revenues and EBITDA up by 9% year-on-year, translating into a strong EBITDA margin of about 53%. As a result, FOCF was robust during the period, although declining to EUR120 million from EUR140 million in first-half 2011 owing to the acquisition of Belgian football programming rights and higher cash interest payments. For 2012 and 2013, we expect Telenet to post mid-single-digit sales and EBITDA growth. We also forecast that FOCF will remain solid, despite ongoing substantial capex (in excess of 20% of sales annually). We view Telenet's financial policy as very aggressive, based on the company's substantial shareholder returns (in the form of dividends, share buybacks, or capital reductions) largely in excess of FOCF for 2011 and 2012. The company's announcement on Aug. 13, 2012, of its intention to raise about EUR700 million of additional debt in order to fund further share buybacks, swelling total shareholder returns for 2012 to a significant EUR1.2 billion, will push up Telenet's leverage to the upper limit of its public guidance for a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio in 3.5x-4.5x range. Despite steady EBITDA growth and robust FOCF, we project Standard & Poor's adjusted gross leverage ratio for Telenet to be above 4.5x at the end of 2012 following such high shareholder returns, up from our estimated adjusted gross leverage of 4.1x, based on EBITDA in the 12 months ended June 30, 2012. Although shareholder returns should continuously limit deleveraging potential, we believe there is a possibility that adjusted debt leverage would return to 4.5x or lower by mid to late 2013, given the increasing penetration of bundled products and the ensuing EBITDA growth prospects. Liquidity We assess Telenet's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. This is based on our view that the company's sources of liquidity, including availability of credit facilities, will exceed its uses by at least 1.2x over the next 12 months. The company's liquidity sources include: -- EUR357 million of available cash on its balance sheet as of June 30, 2012. -- Healthy funds from operations (FFO) of about EUR600 million over the next 12 months (defined as cash flow from operations before working capital changes). -- Access to a EUR158 million revolving credit facility due 2016, which was fully available as of March 31, 2012. -- Availability on Aug. 31, 2012, of two new, committed term loans--Q2 and R2--of EUR74 million due 2017 and EUR50 million due 2019. Excluding the recently announced additional EUR656 million share buyback, which we understand Telenet will fully fund through new debt, we estimate Telenet's liquidity needs over the next 12 months to be not in excess of EUR800 million, mostly made of sizable capex and shareholder distributions. Importantly, the company's financial flexibility is underpinned by a mostly medium- to long-term debt maturity profile, with no meaningful maturities until 2017. The documentation of Telenet's credit facilities includes quarterly financial covenant tests for net debt to EBITDA and EBITDA interest coverage. We project Telenet will have adequate headroom (in excess of 20%) under its maintenance leverage covenant over the next 12 months. We also observe that the notes' documentation includes an incurrence covenant that prevents Telenet from raising additional debt if its net debt-to-EBITDA ratio, as per the covenant definition, is greater than 4.50x. We anticipate that Telenet will be very close to this threshold by year-end 2012. Recovery analysis The issue rating on Telenet's EUR3.6 billion various senior secured term loans, including the proposed EUR700 million issue, is 'B+', in line with the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating on the term loans is '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The issue rating on Telenet's EUR2.0 billion senior secured notes (including the proposed EUR700 million notes) is 'B+', in line with the issue rating on the term loans. The recovery rating on the term loans reflects the estimated value available and accessible to the respective creditors, our view of the security package as somewhat comprehensive, the high proportion of senior secured debt in the capital structure, and our view of the Belgian insolvency regime as relatively favorable for creditors. Telenet Finance Luxembourg S.C.A., Telenet Finance Luxembourg II S.A., Telenet Finance III Luxembourg S.C.A., Telenet Finance IV Luxembourg S.C.A., and the newly formed Telenet Finance V Luxembourg S.C.A. (together, "the notes issuers"; all not rated) have issued the EUR500 million 6.375% notes due 2020, the EUR100 million 5.30% notes due 2016, the EUR300 million 6.625% notes due 2021, the EUR400 million floating-rate notes due 2021, and the proposed EUR700 million fixed-rate notes due 2022 or 2024 depending on the tranche (together, "the notes"), respectively. The notes' issuers are companies incorporated under the laws of the Luxembourg and are owned by charitable foundations. These companies are orphan special-purpose vehicles (SPVs), whose activities are limited to the issuance of the notes and the onlending of the proceeds to Telenet International Finance S.a.r.l (Telenet International; not rated), an indirect finance subsidiary of Telenet. The proceeds of the notes issued by Telenet Finance Luxembourg S.C.A., Telenet Finance Luxembourg II S.A., Telenet Finance III Luxembourg S.C.A., Telenet Finance IV Luxembourg S.C.A., and Telenet Finance V Luxembourg S.C.A are on-lent to Telenet through a EUR500 million term loan M due 2020, a EUR100 million term loan N due 2016, a EUR300 million term loan O due 2021, a EUR400 million term loan P due 2021 and the proposed EUR700 million term loan U due 2022 or 2024 depending on the tranche (together, "the proceeds loans"), respectively, as tranches of the senior credit facility agreement. The notes documentation includes a clause whereby the noteholders could, in the event of a default, exchange the notes against the corresponding portion of the proceeds loans. The terms of the proceeds loans are back-to-back to the terms of the notes. The loans are secured by share pledges, mortgages over network assets and real property, floating charges over moveable property, and pledges on bank accounts and receivables. The loans are also guaranteed by Telenet N.V. The senior credit facility agreement requires that the guarantors account for at least 85% of consolidated EBITDA, gross assets, or consolidated revenues. We view the collateral as generally comprehensive since it includes a pledge over network assets. The ranking is governed by the intercreditor agreement, which states the pari passu ranking of the loans on enforcement, and includes a loss sharing provision. In order to determine recoveries, we simulate a default scenario for Telenet. We believe that a default would result from materially increasing competitive pressure and, to a lesser extent, unfavorable regulatory changes, resulting in lower-than-expected revenues and lower margins. Under this scenario, we simulate a default for Telenet in 2016, with EBITDA declining to about EUR430 million. We value the business as a going concern, given our view of Telenet's leading market position, the superior quality of its network, and the high barriers to entry in the industry. We value Telenet using a market multiple approach. Assuming a stressed multiple of 5.75x, we estimate that Telenet's stressed enterprise value would be approximately EUR2.5 billion. To determine recoveries, we then deduct the following: Enforcement costs of about EUR175 million, leading to a net enterprise value of about EUR2.33 billion; and Prior-ranking claims of about EUR350 million, mainly consisting of finance leases. This leaves about EUR2.0 billion of value for the senior secured debt facilities. Assuming about EUR3.7 billion of senior debt outstanding at default, including pre-petition interest, we anticipate sufficient value for recoveries and assign a recovery rating of '3' based on meaningful (50%-70%) recovery prospects. Regarding the pass-through transactions, although we have not assigned a recovery rating to the senior secured notes, we believe that the recovery prospects for these notes are intrinsically linked to the recovery prospects for the term loans. As a result, we consider that potential recovery for noteholders would rely entirely on the effective operation of the pass-through structure between the corporate entities and the notes issuers. In addition, we foresee a risk that the enforcement costs at the issuer level could create an additional layer of expense that may slightly reduce the recovery prospects for the noteholders compared with the direct recovery prospects for the lenders of the term loans. Outlook The positive outlook signals that we could raise the rating by one notch in the next 12 to 18 months if Telenet posts sustained revenues and EBITDA growth from increasing penetration of bundled products, resulting in both solid FOCF and improved credit metrics during the period. The group's reduction of adjusted debt leverage to 4.5x or lower and its maintenance of adjusted free operating cash flow to debt in the 5%-10% range could lead to a one-notch upgrade. That said, before considering a positive rating action, we would assess any moves by management and Telenet's majority shareholder to build up the company's capitalization measures, such that ongoing distributions to shareholders would not weaken the group's leverage position substantially. The small distinctions between the credit quality of Telenet and LGI, in our view, and LGI's control of Telenet's business strategy and financial policy would likely limit any potential future differential between the ratings on the two entities. We could revise the outlook to stable if Telenet adopts a more aggressive financial policy than we currently anticipate over the next 12-18 months. Such a move could possibly originate with Telenet's majority owner, LGI. We could also consider an outlook change to stable if we perceive any meaningful deterioration in operating performance or FOCF generation in the face of intense market competition or a sharp impact from a change in regulation. Telenet's maintenance of adjusted leverage in excess of 4.5x would likely prevent rating upside. 