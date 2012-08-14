TEXT-Fitch affirms Televisa's IDRs at 'BBB+'

Aug 14 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.'s (Televisa) foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB+' as well as the company's long-term national scale rating at 'AAA(mex)'. A complete list of related rating actions is at the end of this release. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Televisa's 'BBB+' ratings continue to reflect the company's strong business position as the leading Mexican TV Broadcaster and one of the largest media companies in the Spanish-speaking world, diversified media and telecommunications portfolio, solid financial position characterized by its robust free cash flow generation and liquidity, as well as extended debt maturity profile. The ratings incorporate the latest large cash investments in the controlling entities of Univision Communications, Inc. (Univision) and Mexican mobile operator Iusacell and exposure to domestic economic cycles. Continued Robust Cash Flow from Broadcasting Segment: Televisa's high quality in-house content production has allowed it to maintain its leading position as the largest television broadcaster in Mexico, with stable audience and market shares in the national advertising industry. In addition, the company distributes its content to more than 50 countries, more importantly in the United States (U.S.) through a Program License Agreement (PLA) with Univision in place until 2025, which provides additional revenue at minimal or no cost, adding geographic and currency diversification. Television advertising segment in Mexico is in a mature stage; recently the Mexican Government announced its intention to start an auction process for new frequencies in the open television segment. Fitch does not anticipate material effects on the company's operations in the near term related to this event. Diversifying Operations: Televisa's growth in the telecom and Pay TV segments has resulted in increased diversification from the more mature TV Broadcasting revenues. This diversified business portfolio underpins the company's stable operating and financial performance. Integration between content production and solid distribution channels is strategic for the company, which in turn strengthens the company's business profile compared to its peers in other countries. During 2011, the company generated EBITDA (according to Fitch, Consolidated Operating Income plus Depreciation and Amortization) of MXN24.25 billion, from which TV Broadcasting represented 43%, Sky 24%, and Cable and Telecom 20%. This compares with the figures registered in 2006 of 65%, 22% and 5%, respectively. Economic Activity Correlation and Recent Investments: The ratings consider the exposure to domestic economic activity and higher investments than historical levels that had reduced the company's large cash balance maintained in past years. Recent investments in Univision and Iusacell, while have required important cash investments, are consistent with Televisa's growth and diversification plans in sectors with high growth potential, complementing its product and service offering in telecommunications and strengthening its relationship with Univision in order to take advantage of secular trends in the Hispanic market in the U.S. Strong Cash Generation: Fitch expects synergies across Televisa's businesses - content production, distribution platforms and telecom infrastructure - with growing revenues driven by increased subscriber base in pay television platforms and higher royalties from Univision to contribute to the company's growth and cash flow strength. On the other hand, Fitch expects important capex in 2012 and 2013, as the company continues investing in cable & telecom infrastructure and sky, among others. Solid Financial Profile: Televisa's credit metrics are expected to remain solid. As of June 30, 2012, total debt including satellite leases to EBITDA was 2.1x from 2.4x and 2.2x at the end of 2011 and 2010, respectively, while net debt considering cash, cash equivalents and temporary investments to EBITDA was 1.3x, 1.5x and 0.6x in the same periods. Fitch expects robust cash flow from operations in the next years as business investments mature, in addition to relatively stable debt levels. The company's liquidity, albeit reduced from past years levels, continues strong and is expected to remain stable with moderate future improvements. The company does not face important debt maturities until 2016 when approximately USD700 million in bank loans come due and USD500 million in senior notes in 2018. Key Rating Drivers: Televisa's ratings incorporate for the long term a total debt to EBITDA ratio of close to 2.0x and net debt to EBITDA between 1.0x-1.5x. Expectations of sustained increases in leverage beyond these ratios could pressure Televisa's credit quality. On the other hand, international and business diversification in conjunction with constant strengthening of free cash flow and reductions in leverage levels could be seen as positive for the ratings. In conjunction with the affirmation of Televisa's IDRs at 'BBB+' and the long-term national scale rating at 'AAA(mex)', Fitch affirmed the following issue ratings: --US$500 million 6% senior unsecured notes due 2018 at 'BBB+'; --US$600 million 6.625% senior unsecured notes due 2025 at 'BBB+'; --US$300 million 8.5% senior unsecured notes due 2032 at 'BBB+'; --MXN4.5 billion 8.49% senior unsecured notes due 2037 at 'BBB+/AAA(mex)'; --US$600 million 6.625% senior unsecured notes due 2040 at 'BBB+'; --MXN10 billion certificados bursatiles due 2020 at 'AAA(mex)'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.