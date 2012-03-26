TEXT-S&P may cut Convergys 'BB+' rating

March 26 - Overview -- Convergys announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to sell its Information Management (IM) business to NEC Corp. for $449 million in cash. -- We believe the transaction would weaken Convergys' business risk profile by reducing business diversity and increasing reliance on the more economically sensitive call center business, which has lower margins. -- We are placing our ratings, including the 'BB+' corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications. Rating Action On March 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings on Cincinnati-based Convergys Corp., including the 'BB+' corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications. This action follows the announcement that the company has signed a definitive agreement to sell its Information Management (IM) business to NEC Corp. for $449 million in cash. Rationale In our opinion, the transaction would weaken Convergys' business risk profile by reducing business diversity and increasing reliance on the more economically sensitive call center business, which has lower margins. The IM business, which provides business support services, including billing services mainly to telecommunications companies, comprised about 15% of consolidated revenues and 20% of consolidated EBITDA for 2011. In resolving the CreditWatch, we will reassess the company's business risk profile absent the IM business. Specifically, we will evaluate Convergys' competitive position in the calling center industry, the predictability of revenues and the company's ability to manage costs when call volumes decline, and, most importantly, its ability to improve profitability. EBITDA margins for the customer care business have generally been around 11%, compared with the midteen percentage area for the IM business. We expect leverage to rise modestly as a result of the transaction, but to remain low for the financial risk assessment of "intermediate" (based on our criteria). Total debt to EBITDA would be about 1.3x, including our adjustments for operating leases, postretirement benefits, and net cash distributions from the company's cellular partnership with AT&T Wireless, and excluding the $52 million in EBITDA from the IM business. Convergys sold the cellular partnership to AT&T for $320 million in June 2011. CreditWatch We plan to complete our evaluation before the end of the second quarter of 2012. Related Criteria And Research -- U.S. Cable Sector Overview: Growth Slows As The Industry Matures, March 21, 2012 -- U.S. Telecom & Cable Companies, Strongest To Weakest, Jan. 12, 2012 -- U.S. Telecom And Cable Sectors Likely To Maintain Overall Rating Stability, Jan., 12, 2012 -- Issuer Ranking List: U.S. Telecom & Cable Companies, Strongest To Weakest, Jan. 9, 2012 -- Industry Economic Outlook: U.S. Telecom And Cable Sectors Likely To Maintain Overall Rating Stability, Jan. 4, 2012 -- Adapting Could Be Cable TV's Key To Meeting The OTT Challenge, Sept 27, 2011 -- M&A Takes Center Stage In The U.S. Telecom And Cable Sectors, Sept. 26, 2011 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 Ratings List Ratings Placed On CreditWatch To From Convergys Corp. Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Watch Neg/-- BB+/Stable/-- Junior Subordinated BB-/Watch Neg BB- Recovery Rating 6 6 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.