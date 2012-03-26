TEXT-Fitch on amortisation of Bankia's share in Cedulas TDA 18

March 26 - Fitch Ratings says that the amortisation of EUR300m of cedulas hipotecarias (CH) issued by Bancaja (now Bankia; 'BBB+'/Stable/'F2') will not have immediate impact on the rating of Cedulas TDA 18, FTA, a multi-issuer CH (MICH) currently rated 'AAsf'/Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The agency acknowledges that the amortisation of Bankia's share in this transaction increases the concentration of Banco CAM, SA ('BB+'/Rating Watch Positive/'B') to 34%. According to Fitch criteria, Fitch will analyse this exposure under Fitch's covered bonds criteria and determine a rating cap applicable to the transaction. Bankia has announced that the amortisation will take place on the next payment date on 9 April 2012. Nevertheless, the agency points out that the ratings of MICH are driven by a weakest link analysis. Fitch does not expect the cap driven by concentration to be lower than the rating resulting from the exposure to Banco de Valencia ('BB-'/Stable/'B'), which represents the weakest link in this transaction. Banco de Valencia undertakes to maintain a 99% minimum over-collateralisation level. The RWN on this transaction will be resolved in April after cover pool data has been reconciled, as announced in the non-rating action commentary "Fitch's Resolution of RWN on Multi-Issuer Cedulas Hipotecarias Delayed", dated 22 March 2012 and available at www.fitchratings.com. The agency highlighted in "Fitch Places 45 Classes of Multi-Issuer Cedulas Hipotecarias on Rating Watch Negative", dated 22 December 2011, that the MICH sector on RWN can be downgraded to the 'Asf' or 'BBBsf' category. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria "Rating Criteria for Multi-Issuer Cedulas Hipotecarias", dated 29 August 2011; "Global Rating Criteria for Corporate CDOs", dated 10 August 2011; "Covered Bonds Rating Criteria", dated 12 August 2011; and "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions", dated 12 March 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and