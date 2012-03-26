版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 27日 星期二 01:26 BJT

WPP/BRIEF (URGENT)

March 26 WPP PLC : * Moodys upgrades wpps ratings to baa2 (from baa3); outlook stable

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐