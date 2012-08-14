TEXT-S&P raises Cricket Communications debt rating to 'B-'

Aug 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it raised its issue-level rating on the senior unsecured debt at Leap Wireless International Inc. subsidiary Cricket Communications Inc. to 'B-' from 'CCC+' and revised the recovery rating to '3' from '5'. The '3' recovery rating indicates our expectations for meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. (For the full recovery analysis, see the report on Leap, to be published shortly on RatingsDirect.) The upgrade reflects our revised approach to recovery analysis of wireless carriers in our default scenarios. We estimate enterprise value in a default scenario by using either a multiple of projected emergence-level EBITDA or a discrete asset value, based on the book value of spectrum and a discounted value of network assets. In Leap's case, our valuation is based on the discrete asset approach and this resulted in a higher enterprise value for Leap such that the unsecured notes at Cricket had sufficiently higher recovery prospects to revise the recovery rating to '3', which resulted in the issue-level upgrade to 'B-', the same as the corporate credit rating on Leap. All other ratings on Leap and Cricket remain unchanged, including the 'B+' senior secured debt rating on Cricket and the 'CCC' senior unsecured debt rating on Leap. The outlook remains stable. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the summary analysis on Leap, published on May 24, 2012, and the commentary on the revised valuation approach for wireless carriers, to be published shortly.) RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- U.S. Telecom And Cable Companies' Maturities Are Manageable, But Lower-Rated Issuers Face Some Liquidity Challenges, July 23, 2012 -- U.S. Telecom And Cable Companies, Strongest To Weakest, July 13, 2012 -- U.S. Telecom And Cable Ratings Should Be Stable Overall During Weak Economic Recovery, July 13, 2012 -- A Matter of Policy: U.S. Telecom Companies Maintain High Dividend Payouts, But For How Long?, May 30, 2012 -- A Matter of Policy: U.S. Cable And Satellite-TV Companies Ratchet Up Shareholder Payouts, May 16, 2012 -- Top 10 Investor Questions: U.S. Telecom and Cable Industries, May 10, 2012 -- Assessing The Four-Notch Rating Gap Between The Two U.S. Direct-To-Home Satellite Video Operators, May 9, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 RATINGS LIST Leap Wireless International Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B-/Stable/-- Upgraded; Recovery Ratings Revised To From Cricket Communications Inc. Senior Unsecured B- CCC+ Recovery Rating 3 5 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.