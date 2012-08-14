TEXT-S&P rates Concho Resources' notes 'BB+'

Aug 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BB+' issue-level rating (same as the corporate credit rating) and '4' recovery rating to Midland, Texas-based Concho Resources Inc.'s $400 million senior unsecured notes due 2023. The '4' recovery rating indicates our expectation of an average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of default. At the same time we revised the recovery rating on the company's existing senior notes to '4', from '3'. The issue rating on these notes remains 'BB+'. The company will use the proceeds of the notes to repay a portion of the outstanding borrowings under its credit facility. The ratings on oil and gas exploration company Concho Resources Inc. reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of the company's "fair" business risk and "significant" financial risk. The ratings incorporate its strong reserve replacement, solid production growth, and continued growth of its reserve base, which totaled 386.5 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) on Dec. 31, 2011. In addition, given the current price for hydrocarbons, the company's reserve base is well positioned. The ratings on Concho also reflect the company's participation in the competitive and highly cyclical oil and gas industry and its geographically concentrated reserve base. (For the corporate credit rating rationale, see our summary analysis on Concho Resources Inc. published on July 25, 2012.) RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009. -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, published April 15, 2008. -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Concho Resources Inc. Corporate credit rating BB+/Stable/-- New Ratings $400 mil sr nts due 2023 BB+ Recovery rating 4 Revised Recovery Rating To From Senior unsecured debt BB+ BB+ Recovery rating 4 3 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.