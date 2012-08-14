版本:
TEXT-S&P rates Concho Resources' notes 'BB+'

Aug 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BB+'
issue-level rating (same as the corporate credit rating) and '4' recovery rating
to Midland, Texas-based Concho Resources Inc.'s $400 million senior
unsecured notes due 2023. The '4' recovery rating indicates our expectation of
an average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of default. 

At the same time we revised the recovery rating on the company's existing 
senior notes to '4', from '3'. The issue rating on these notes remains 'BB+'. 

The company will use the proceeds of the notes to repay a portion of the 
outstanding borrowings under its credit facility. 

The ratings on oil and gas exploration company Concho Resources Inc. reflect 
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of the company's "fair" 
business risk and "significant" financial risk. The ratings incorporate its 
strong reserve replacement, solid production growth, and continued growth of 
its reserve base, which totaled 386.5 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) 
on Dec. 31, 2011. In addition, given the current price for hydrocarbons, the 
company's reserve base is well positioned. The ratings on Concho also reflect 
the company's participation in the competitive and highly cyclical oil and gas 
industry and its geographically concentrated reserve base. (For the corporate 
credit rating rationale, see our summary analysis on Concho Resources Inc. 
published on July 25, 2012.) 


RATINGS LIST
Concho Resources Inc.
 Corporate credit rating       BB+/Stable/--

New Ratings
 $400 mil sr nts due 2023      BB+
  Recovery rating              4

Revised Recovery Rating
                               To              From
 Senior unsecured debt         BB+             BB+
  Recovery rating              4               3

