TEXT-Fitch says Ally's potential sale of int'l units to GM may offer benefits

Aug 14 - The potential sale of all or a portion of Ally Financial Inc.'s (Ally; rated 'BB-/B', Rating Watch Negative) international auto lending businesses to General Motors Financial Company (GMF; rated 'BB', Rating Outlook Positive), the wholly owned captive finance subsidiary of General Motors Company (GM), could benefit both parties. Fitch believes that a sale would provide Ally with cash proceeds to reduce the U.S. Treasury's ownership position (which includes 74% common equity and additional mandatory convertible preferred) and re-focus its business in the U.S. market, while allowing GM to manage and expand its financing presence internationally. Fitch would view a GMF acquisition as a logical way for GM to establish an international captive finance arm in support of its international operations, but Fitch would need to consider any impact this sale could have on the remaining business relationship between Ally and GM in the U.S. market. Fitch would also need to consider whether Ally's proposed sale sacrifices its long-term earnings growth and diversification in exchange for short-term liquidity. Fitch will monitor developments with respect to the potential sale, in order to assess the impact on Ally's earnings strength and diversification. Beyond the potential synergies of a sale to GM from Ally, Fitch will also consider the financial terms of a potential sale to determine whether they adversely impact either party. Fitch is not aware of any agreement in place between Ally and GM to formalize this potential sale and notes that there are a number of other third parties who have submitted indicative bids to Ally. On May 14, 2012, Ally indicated that it would seek to sell off its international lending businesses as a way to raise funds to repay a portion of the U.S. Treasury's ownership stake in the company. In a filing on Aug. 13, 2012, GMF indicated that it had submitted a bid as a part of Ally's operations sales process. Ally's international presence is focused on six core markets - Canada, Germany, UK, Brazil, Mexico, and China (through a joint venture). As of June 30, 2012, Ally's total international assets measured approximately $31 billion and accounted for almost 17% of Ally's total consolidated assets. Fitch estimates that Ally's total international operations contributed approximately 19% to Ally's overall automotive-related pre-tax earnings as of June 30, 2012. International business (excluding Canada which historically has not been reported separately) has declined by 47% since 2008, whereas North American business (which includes Canada) has grown by 46% since 2008. Ally's international auto finance business is largely related to GM. At year-end 2011, 97% of Ally's international new vehicle dealer inventory financing, and 82% of Ally's international new vehicle consumer auto financing was for GM dealers and customers. While GMF appears to be a natural buyer for Ally's international assets, the divestiture could also impact Ally's relationship with GM in the U.S. market, where GM represents a meaningful portion of Ally's U.S. auto financing volume. If GM is no longer reliant upon Ally to support its international operations, this could impact how GM interacts with Ally in the U.S. market. For example, in the U.S., Ally has a subvention agreement in place with GM, which expires in December 2013. However, Fitch notes that subvented volume under this contract represented only 18% of Ally's total U.S. origination volume in the second quarter ended June 30, 2012, versus about 80% five years ago. Alternatively, the relationship could remain unchanged, as GMF could continue to provide subprime, lease and international financing to GM, while Ally provides prime and commercial financing. Despite their current inter-dependentness, both Ally and GM have been trying to diversify away from each other - GM through buying AmeriCredit (now GMF) and Ally by transforming itself to a more market-driven independent auto finance company, with increased share with other auto manufacturers and greater presence in the used car financing business. Ally's ratings are currently on Rating Watch Negative. In resolving the Rating Watch, Fitch has previously highlighted that it will focus on the repayment of Ally's secured debt facility with Residential Capital LLC (ResCap), monitor the court's approval process of the proposed settlement agreement with ResCap and its creditors and assess the overall impact of these actions on Ally's capital and liquidity levels. In addition, Fitch will also monitor developments with respect to Ally's potential sale of its international operations.