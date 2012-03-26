版本:
TEXT-S&P revises Cenveo outlook to negative

    -- U.S. printer Cenveo will now only be paying off a portion of its
notes 	
due 2013 with proceeds from proposed offerings of $225 million senior 	
unsecured notes and convertible notes of up to $86.25 million. 	
    -- We are revising our rating outlook on the company to negative from 	
stable.	
    -- The negative outlook reflects the potential for a downgrade if the 	
company continues to have a significant balance under its 2013 note as the 	
date of the maturity approaches. 	
	
Rating Action	
On March 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating 	
outlook on Stamford, Conn.-based diversified printing company Cenveo Inc. to 	
negative from stable. We also affirmed our ratings on the company, including 	
the 'B' corporate credit rating.	
	
Rationale	
The outlook revision reflects the potential for a downgrade, should the 	
company maintain sizable debt maturities in December 2013 as this date 	
approaches. Earlier this month, the company launched a $450 million senior 	
unsecured note transaction, with the intention of partly funding tender offers 	
for its 7.875% notes due 2013 ($271 million outstanding), its 10.5% notes due 	
2016 ($23 million outstanding), and its 8.375% notes due 2014 ($165 million 	
outstanding), as well as related fees and expenses. The offering has been 	
downsized to $225 million. In addition, the company now plans on issuing up to 	
$86.25 million of convertible notes. Cenveo still intends to use the proceeds 	
of the revised offerings to fund tender offers for the 2013, 2016, and 2014 	
notes. However, the company will now only pay down $120 million of the notes 	
due 2013, leaving $151 million maturing in 2013.	
	
The corporate credit rating on Cenveo reflects Standard & Poor's expectation 	
that the company's leverage will remain high and coverage will remain weak. 	
For these reasons, we consider Cenveo's financial profile "highly leveraged" 	
(based on our criteria). We view the company's business risk profile as "weak" 	
(based on our criteria) because of Cenveo's participation in the highly 	
competitive and cyclical printing markets. We expect ongoing pricing pressure 	
from industry overcapacity and limited scope for margin improvement. Over the 	
near term, we expect this will result in minimal organic revenue and EBITDA 	
growth.	
	
A midsized company, Cenveo has a leading niche position in fragmented segments 	
of the printing market, such as direct-mail envelope manufacturing, 	
specialty-label manufacturing, packaging printing, and technical journal 	
printing. Despite this, our assessment of Cenveo's business profile as weak 	
reflects our expectation of a secular shift away from certain forms of printed 	
media--such as journals and periodicals--and intense pricing pressure. Cenveo 	
has been relatively effective at cost management and realizing acquisition 	
synergies, but, in our view, still faces revenue pressures.	
	
In 2012, we believe organic revenue will remain relatively flat or decline at 	
a low-single-digit percent rate. We believe that EBITDA could remain flat or 	
grow at a low-single-digit percent rate because of cost reductions and lower 	
restructuring costs.	
	
In the fourth quarter, revenue increased 12% primarily because of recent 	
acquisitions. This resulted in revenue for the 2011 full year increasing 12%. 	
We estimate organic revenue was roughly flat and EBITDA increased 39% for the 	
year.	
	
Leverage, adjusted for leases, pension, and accrued interest was high, at 7.2x 	
for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011, consistent with the indicative debt to 	
EBITDA ratio of above 5.0x that we associate with a highly leveraged financial 	
risk profile. Coverage was low at 1.6x. We expect leverage will improve 	
somewhat due to EBITDA growth and some debt repayment; however, we believe 	
interest coverage will remain below 2x over the near term. The company 	
converted about 37% of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow for the last 12 	
months ended Dec. 31, 2011. We expect the company will convert roughly 25% to 	
40% of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow in 2012. We expect that Cenveo will 	
use discretionary cash flow for debt repayment and acquisitions.	
	
Liquidity	
Cenveo has "adequate" sources of liquidity, per our criteria. Our assessment 	
of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and 	
assumptions: 	
     -- We expect the company's sources of liquidity will exceed uses by 1.2x 	
or more over the next 12 months.	
     -- We expect the company's net sources would be positive, even with a 15% 	
drop in EBITDA.	
     -- We expect the company would be able to maintain covenant compliance, 	
even with a 15% decrease in EBITDA.	
     -- We believe the company could absorb low-probability, high-impact 	
shocks in the near term, without the need for refinancing.	
	
On Dec. 31, 2011, Cenveo had $17.8 million in cash and a $150 million 	
revolving credit facility maturing in 2014. We expect the company will report 	
positive discretionary cash flow of roughly $50 million to $80 million in 	
2012. The company's margin of compliance with financial covenants is currently 	
adequate for its near-term operational needs. The covenants have periodic 	
step-downs. The company's tightest covenant--the total leverage 	
covenant--tightens twice in 2012, but we expect the company will maintain a 	
15% cushion of compliance. Near-term maturities are manageable, with 	
discretionary cash flow and include 1% annual amortization on the company's 	
term loan and maturities under capital leases. The next significant maturity 	
is in 2013, when the company's $151 million (pro forma for the proposed 	
offerings) 7.875% senior subordinated notes are due.	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the latest recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Cenveo, published 	
on Jan. 27, 2012, on RatingsDirect.	
	
Outlook	
Our outlook is negative, reflecting the potential for a downgrade as the 	
maturity date of its notes due December 2013 approaches, should the company 	
continue to have a substantial balance under these notes. We could consider 	
lowering the rating if the balance of the notes due 2013 remains meaningful, 	
the company's margin of compliance declines to 10%, discretionary cash flow 	
were to contract to less than $50 million, and we become increasingly 	
convinced that the company's cash flow generation and liquid resources may be 	
insufficient to meet its 2013 obligations. 	
	
We could revise the outlook back to stable, should Cenveo reduce its 2013 debt 	
maturities below $100 million by early 2013, and we are confident that the 	
company will generate enough cash flow and have enough revolving credit 	
facility capacity to meet this obligation, while maintaining a margin of 	
compliance healthily above 10%.  	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Cenveo Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B/Negative/--      B/Stable/--	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged	
	
Cenveo Corp.	
 Senior Secured 2nd-lien nts            B-                 	
   Recovery Rating                      5                  	
 Senior Secured revolver & term loan    BB-                	
   Recovery Rating                      1                  	
 Senior Unsecured                       CCC+               	
   Recovery Rating                      6                  	
 Subordinated                           CCC+               	
   Recovery Rating                      6                  	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.	
	
