TEXT-S&P revises Cenveo outlook to negative

Overview -- U.S. printer Cenveo will now only be paying off a portion of its notes due 2013 with proceeds from proposed offerings of $225 million senior unsecured notes and convertible notes of up to $86.25 million. -- We are revising our rating outlook on the company to negative from stable. -- The negative outlook reflects the potential for a downgrade if the company continues to have a significant balance under its 2013 note as the date of the maturity approaches. Rating Action On March 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating outlook on Stamford, Conn.-based diversified printing company Cenveo Inc. to negative from stable. We also affirmed our ratings on the company, including the 'B' corporate credit rating. Rationale The outlook revision reflects the potential for a downgrade, should the company maintain sizable debt maturities in December 2013 as this date approaches. Earlier this month, the company launched a $450 million senior unsecured note transaction, with the intention of partly funding tender offers for its 7.875% notes due 2013 ($271 million outstanding), its 10.5% notes due 2016 ($23 million outstanding), and its 8.375% notes due 2014 ($165 million outstanding), as well as related fees and expenses. The offering has been downsized to $225 million. In addition, the company now plans on issuing up to $86.25 million of convertible notes. Cenveo still intends to use the proceeds of the revised offerings to fund tender offers for the 2013, 2016, and 2014 notes. However, the company will now only pay down $120 million of the notes due 2013, leaving $151 million maturing in 2013. The corporate credit rating on Cenveo reflects Standard & Poor's expectation that the company's leverage will remain high and coverage will remain weak. For these reasons, we consider Cenveo's financial profile "highly leveraged" (based on our criteria). We view the company's business risk profile as "weak" (based on our criteria) because of Cenveo's participation in the highly competitive and cyclical printing markets. We expect ongoing pricing pressure from industry overcapacity and limited scope for margin improvement. Over the near term, we expect this will result in minimal organic revenue and EBITDA growth. A midsized company, Cenveo has a leading niche position in fragmented segments of the printing market, such as direct-mail envelope manufacturing, specialty-label manufacturing, packaging printing, and technical journal printing. Despite this, our assessment of Cenveo's business profile as weak reflects our expectation of a secular shift away from certain forms of printed media--such as journals and periodicals--and intense pricing pressure. Cenveo has been relatively effective at cost management and realizing acquisition synergies, but, in our view, still faces revenue pressures. In 2012, we believe organic revenue will remain relatively flat or decline at a low-single-digit percent rate. We believe that EBITDA could remain flat or grow at a low-single-digit percent rate because of cost reductions and lower restructuring costs. In the fourth quarter, revenue increased 12% primarily because of recent acquisitions. This resulted in revenue for the 2011 full year increasing 12%. We estimate organic revenue was roughly flat and EBITDA increased 39% for the year. Leverage, adjusted for leases, pension, and accrued interest was high, at 7.2x for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011, consistent with the indicative debt to EBITDA ratio of above 5.0x that we associate with a highly leveraged financial risk profile. Coverage was low at 1.6x. We expect leverage will improve somewhat due to EBITDA growth and some debt repayment; however, we believe interest coverage will remain below 2x over the near term. The company converted about 37% of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow for the last 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011. We expect the company will convert roughly 25% to 40% of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow in 2012. We expect that Cenveo will use discretionary cash flow for debt repayment and acquisitions. Liquidity Cenveo has "adequate" sources of liquidity, per our criteria. Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- We expect the company's sources of liquidity will exceed uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 months. -- We expect the company's net sources would be positive, even with a 15% drop in EBITDA. -- We expect the company would be able to maintain covenant compliance, even with a 15% decrease in EBITDA. -- We believe the company could absorb low-probability, high-impact shocks in the near term, without the need for refinancing. On Dec. 31, 2011, Cenveo had $17.8 million in cash and a $150 million revolving credit facility maturing in 2014. We expect the company will report positive discretionary cash flow of roughly $50 million to $80 million in 2012. The company's margin of compliance with financial covenants is currently adequate for its near-term operational needs. The covenants have periodic step-downs. The company's tightest covenant--the total leverage covenant--tightens twice in 2012, but we expect the company will maintain a 15% cushion of compliance. Near-term maturities are manageable, with discretionary cash flow and include 1% annual amortization on the company's term loan and maturities under capital leases. The next significant maturity is in 2013, when the company's $151 million (pro forma for the proposed offerings) 7.875% senior subordinated notes are due. Recovery analysis For the latest recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Cenveo, published on Jan. 27, 2012, on RatingsDirect. Outlook Our outlook is negative, reflecting the potential for a downgrade as the maturity date of its notes due December 2013 approaches, should the company continue to have a substantial balance under these notes. We could consider lowering the rating if the balance of the notes due 2013 remains meaningful, the company's margin of compliance declines to 10%, discretionary cash flow were to contract to less than $50 million, and we become increasingly convinced that the company's cash flow generation and liquid resources may be insufficient to meet its 2013 obligations. We could revise the outlook back to stable, should Cenveo reduce its 2013 debt maturities below $100 million by early 2013, and we are confident that the company will generate enough cash flow and have enough revolving credit facility capacity to meet this obligation, while maintaining a margin of compliance healthily above 10%. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Cenveo Inc. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Cenveo Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B/Negative/-- B/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged Cenveo Corp. Senior Secured 2nd-lien nts B- Recovery Rating 5 Senior Secured revolver & term loan BB- Recovery Rating 1 Senior Unsecured CCC+ Recovery Rating 6 Subordinated CCC+ Recovery Rating 6 Related Criteria And Research -- What Are The Key Credit Issues For The Evolving U.S. Media & Entertainment Industry?, March 5, 2012 -- Structural Shifts Continue Across The U.S. Media & Entertainment Landscape, March 5, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade Credits, May 13, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 