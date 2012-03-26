TEXT-Fitch rates Lincoln National Corp

Canada's Magna International posts 8 pct rise in sales
Feb 24 Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc posted an 8 percent rise in fourth-quarter sales due to higher demand.
March 26 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+' rating to Lincoln National Corp.'s (LNC) issuance of $300 million of 10-year senior unsecured notes. LNC's Long-term Issuer Default Rating is unaffected by this rating action. LNC's Rating Outlook is Stable. On Dec. 22, 2011, Fitch affirmed all of its ratings for LNC with a Stable Outlook. Fitch expects proceeds from the debt issuance to be used to pre-fund the maturity of LNC's $300 million of 5.65% senior unsecured notes due Aug. 27, 2012. Given the near-term maturity of the 5.65% notes, Fitch views the new issuance as effectively neutral to LNC's financial leverage. Lincoln National Corp., headquartered in Radnor, PA, markets a broad range of insurance and asset accumulation products and financial advisory services primarily to the affluent market segment. The company's consolidated assets were $202.9 billion, and common equity was $14.2 billion at Dec. 31, 2011. Fitch has assigned the following rating: Lincoln National Corporation --$300 million senior unsecured notes due 2022 'BBB+'.
Feb 24 Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc posted an 8 percent rise in fourth-quarter sales due to higher demand.
* For fy 2017, continue to anticipate annual adjusted ebitda of $40 million-$55 million, based on a wti forecast of $45 to $60 per barrel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qtrly loss per share $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: