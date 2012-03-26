版本:
TEXT-S&P raises LyondellBassell rating

Overview	
    -- Netherlands-based petrochemical company LyondellBasell Industries N.V. 	
is issuing $3 billion of senior unsecured notes for refinancing.	
    -- We are raising our corporate credit rating on LyondellBasell to 'BBB-' 	
based on our updated performance expectations, increased comfort regarding 	
financial policies and governance, and the continuing improvement in the 	
company's capital structure.	
    -- At the same time, we are assigning our 'BB+' senior unsecured debt 	
rating to LyondellBasell's proposed $3 billion notes and affirming our 'BB+' 	
issue-level ratings on the company's existing senior unsecured notes because, 	
as obligations of the parent holding company, they are structurally 	
subordinated to liabilities at its operating subsidiaries.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our view that LyondellBasell will maintain 	
an "intermediate" financial risk profile that supports the current corporate 	
credit rating, despite industry cyclicality.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate 	
credit rating on LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LyondellBasell) to 'BBB-' 	
from 'BB+' and affirmed its 'BB+' issue-level ratings on the company's 	
existing senior unsecured notes. At the same time we assigned our 'BB+' senior 	
unsecured debt rating to LyondellBasell's proposed $3 billion notes with 	
seven- and 12-year maturities. The outlook is stable.	
	
The company plans to use net proceeds from the offering and cash on hand to 	
repay notes issued by subsidiary Lyondell Chemical Co. due in 2017 and 2018 	
and related transaction costs.	
	
Rationale	
The upgrade reflects our opinion that LyondellBasell should continue to 	
benefit during the next several years from an improved competitive position 	
and strong operating results, stemming in part from the availability of 	
low-cost natural gas in the U.S. We believe that the North American 	
petrochemical sector is entering a multiyear period of low-cost production 	
economics and will likely see an increase in domestic capital investment. 	
However, we think LyondellBasell will focus primarily on moderate-cost, 	
high-return projects with quick returns. We believe it will consider larger 	
investments only if management believes the company can maintain credit 	
metrics consistent with the current ratings. On the other hand, in Europe, 	
where LyondellBasell has higher-cost operations, we think market conditions 	
will remain challenging. However, we believe results there should continue to 	
benefit from a focus on higher-margin downstream products, such as automotive 	
plastics, as well as byproduct sales.	
	
Other considerations leading to the upgrade include our reduced concern that 	
parties with historically aggressive financial policies, including private 	
equity firm Apollo Management Holdings L.P. and Access Industries LLC--which 	
together currently hold more than 40% of LyondellBasell's shares--are likely 	
to negatively influence the company's financial policies, resulting in 	
increased leverage or reduced liquidity.	
	
Another reason supporting the upgrade is LyondellBasell's continuing evolution 	
and improvement of its capital structure. Steps the company is currently 	
initiating include the planned replacement of its secured asset-based 	
revolving credit facility with an unsecured revolver and the release of 	
subsidiary guarantees if the proposed financings are completed as currently 	
contemplated and certain existing debt is repaid.	
	
Our ratings on LyondellBasell reflect its "fair" business risk profile and 	
"intermediate" financial risk profile. LyondellBasell is a leading global 	
petrochemical producer, with 2011 sales of more than $50 billion. The majority 	
of its products are cyclical commodities such as ethylene, propylene, and 	
their derivatives, including various plastic resins used to manufacture a wide 	
variety of durable goods and consumer products. It also produces automotive 	
and other fuels at a refinery in Houston, Texas. The company recently closed 	
an unprofitable refinery in France.	
	
Commodity chemicals show high sensitivity to global GDP growth, supply and 	
demand imbalances, and raw material price movements. Despite significant 	
capital intensity, the industry has relatively low barriers to entry for many 	
product lines, creating a high degree of competition and weak pricing 	
flexibility during periods of excess supply. Business strengths that somewhat 	
counterbalance these risks include LyondellBasell's large scale of operations, 	
management's focus on operational excellence and cost reduction, and a 	
portfolio of differentiated products (including advanced polyolefins, 	
propylene oxide and derivatives, and catalysts), which are more profitable and 	
stable than its commodity product lines.	
	
LyondellBasell has performed strongly and generated significant cash since 	
emerging from bankruptcy in April 2011 with much more prudent capitalization, 	
a better cost structure, and lower environmental and other liabilities. Since 	
then, it has benefited from improved global economic conditions, a 	
better-than-expected supply and demand balance, and an advantaged cost 	
position in the U.S. It has also reduced debt significantly and contributed to 	
its pension plans. The company remains committed to maintaining at least $3 	
billion of available liquidity.	
	
Adjusted trailing-12-month EBITDA margins have exceeded 10% for about the past 	
two years, and we expect them to average in the high-single-digit percentage 	
area, with pretax return on capital averaging in the low- to mid-teen 	
percentage area.	
	
Pro forma for the transaction, total debt will be about $6.1 billion. We 	
adjust debt to include about $1.8 billion of adjustments for capitalized 	
operating leases, as well as tax-effected unfunded postretirement, asset 	
retirement, and environmental obligations. Funds from operations (FFO) to 	
total debt is close to 60%. At the 'BBB-' corporate credit rating, we expect 	
LyondellBasell to maintain an "intermediate" financial risk profile with FFO 	
to debt averaging 40% to 45% and remaining near 30% at the trough.	
	
We expect regular dividends to total about $700 million in 2012 and to 	
gradually and modestly increase thereafter. LyondellBasell has sized its 	
regular dividend so that it can continue paying dividends without borrowing, 	
even in industry troughs. Therefore, we expect the company to generate excess 	
cash at other times and periodically consider paying special dividends as it 	
did in 2011. We regard ongoing litigation and regulatory matters as modest 	
risk factors.	
	
Liquidity	
We believe LyondellBasell has adequate sources of liquidity to cover its 	
needs, even in the event of a sharp drop in EBITDA. Our assessment of 	
LyondellBasell's liquidity profile incorporates the following observations and 	
expectations:	
     -- Financial risk management is prudent. To deal with industry 	
cyclicality and potential spikes in working capital caused by changes in raw 	
material costs, selling prices, and demand patterns, we expect the company to 	
maintain at least $3 billion in cash and available credit under its revolving 	
credit facility and accounts receivable securitization program. As a result, 	
it should also be able to absorb, with limited need for refinancing, 	
high-impact, low-probability events.	
     -- We think required outlays, including annual maintenance capital 	
spending we estimate at $600 million to $700 million and interest expense 	
below $300 million following the proposed refinancing, should be manageable.	
     -- The company has only a modest amount of funded debt maturing during 	
the next few years.	
     -- We expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by more than 1.2x.	
     -- We expect net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines by 	
30%.	
     -- We regard the company's credit market standing as satisfactory.	
	
Outlook	
The outlook is stable. LyondellBasell operates in a cyclical industry. Our 	
view is that the global economy is gradually strengthening, but our outlook 	
remains clouded by difficult economic conditions, particularly in Europe, 	
where LyondellBasell has substantial and higher-cost operations. Despite this, 	
however, we expect LyondellBasell to maintain ratios appropriate for its 	
investment-grade corporate credit rating, including an FFO to total debt ratio 	
averaging 40% to 45% and remaining near 30% even in industry troughs. We 	
believe the company can maintain a sufficiently strong financial profile even 	
if revenues drop by 20% and EBITDA margins decline to 7% from 2011 levels. 	
Also key to maintaining the ratings are the continuation of prudent financial 	
policies and sufficient liquidity.	
	
We could, therefore, lower the ratings if there were an unexpected shift to 	
more aggressive financial policies including more aggressive-than-expected 	
shareholder returns or very large debt-funded acquisitions or capital 	
investments, even if they are financed off balance sheet.	
	
During the next few years, we could consider a slightly higher rating if 	
LyondellBasell improves its business risk profile to "satisfactory" by making 	
investments that promote increased stability and diversification, and the 	
company continues to perform strongly and maintain prudent financial policies.	
	
Ratings List	
Upgraded	
                                        To                 From	
LyondellBasell Industries N.V.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BBB-/Stable/--     BB+/Stable/--	
	
New Rating	
	
LyondellBasell Industries N.V.	
 Senior unsec notes due 2019            BB+                	
 Senior unsec notes due 2024            BB+                	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
LyondellBasell Industries N.V.	
Lyondell Chemical Co.	
	
 Senior Unsecured	
  Local Currency                        BB+

