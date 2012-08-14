版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 15日 星期三

LIBERTYMUTUAL/BRIEF (URGENT)

Aug 14 Liberty Mutual Group Inc: * Moodys rates liberty mutuals reopened senior notes issuance baa2; outlook

outlook stable

outlook stable

