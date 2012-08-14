S&P affirms Corporacion Nacional del Cobre de Chile at 'A'

Overview -- Chile-based state-owned copper producer Corporacion Nacional del Cobre de Chile's operating and financial performance is in line with our expectations of weaker copper prices and higher production costs. -- We are affirming our 'A' ratings on the company. -- The stable outlook incorporates our expectation that the Chilean government would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to Codelco in the event of financial distress. Rating Action On Aug. 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A' ratings on Corporacion Nacional del Cobre de Chile (Codelco). The outlook is stable. Rationale The ratings on Codelco reflect our opinion that there is a very high likelihood that the government of the Republic of Chile (foreign currency: A+/Positive/A-1; local currency: AA/Positive/A-1+) would provide timely and sufficient support to Codelco in the event of financial distress. We also assess Codelco's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) at 'bbb-'. In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities, we base our view of a very high likelihood of extraordinary government support on the following factors: -- Codelco's very important role in the Chilean economy, representing a large portion of the country's exports and fiscal revenues; and -- Its very strong link with the Chilean government, based mainly on the government's 100% ownership of Codelco, which, in our view, should continue to influence the company's credit quality. Coldelco's debt authorization, budget approval, and tax and dividend payments also demonstrate its very strong link to the Chilean government. Codelco's SACP reflects its strong business risk profile and significant financial risk profile. We expect the company to maintain its strong market position as the world's largest integrated copper mining company and second-largest producer of molybdenum, with ample high-grade copper ore reserves, a competitive cost structure, and integrated operations, including copper refining and smelting. The negative factors are the industry's inherent cyclicality, which causes volatile cash flow generation, the company's lack of geographic diversification for production because all of its operations are in Chile, its heavy tax and dividend burden, and its aggressive expansion plans. High capital expenditures and an aggressive dividend policy led to a significant increase in debt in the past three years, and we expect this trend to continue as Codelco executes its major new mining development projects through 2015. We view these investments as crucial for Codelco to sustain its volume sales in the next several years, as existing mines are depleted. Our base case assumes that Codelco will be successful at the exploration of its new assets at its projected cash costs. As new ore bodies will help boost ore grades and the company is investing heavily to cut operating costs, we assume Codelco will successfully strengthen its cost position in the next few years. That, combined with the assumption of copper prices in accordance with Standard & Poor's base metals price deck (long-term copper prices of $2.25 per pound), which are conservative, result in our assumption of stable EBITDA margins, relative to currently 43%, in the next several years. Total adjusted debt to EBITDA, which reached about 1x for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, will likely increase to about 3.7x by fiscal 2014, mainly as a result of the heavy projected capital expenditures, but still in line with the company's SACP. We assume as our base case that the Chilean government will remain supportive to Codelco's capital needs in the next few years, allowing for the company to retain part of its profits to fund capital expenditures. Still, we expect Codelco to keep distributing significant amounts of dividends in the next several years, leading to negative free cash flows, which, along with the need to rely on refinancing of debt maturities, result in higher total debt and lower cash reserves. Weak cash flow protection measures constrain our assessment of Codelco's SACP in the medium term. Liquidity We assess Codelco's liquidity as adequate based on the company's strong financial flexibility and very good standing in credit markets because of its ownership by the government. These factors offset our expectation for recurring low to negative free operating cash flow generation and an aggressive dividend policy. As of March 31, 2012, the company had about $1.2 billion in cash and cash equivalents and short-term principal maturities of about $900 million. Although the company does not have committed credit lines, it enjoys very strong access to banking and capital markets, as evidenced by the successful new issuance of $2 billion in 10- and 30-year bonds in July. Codelco's outstanding debt does not include financial covenants. Outlook The stable outlook incorporates our expectation that the Chilean government will provide timely and sufficient support to Codelco in the event of financial distress. Rating upside is limited at this point, given the company's aggressive financial policy, which constrains its SACP. We could lower the ratings if Codelco's financial profile significantly deteriorates (for example, if total debt to EBITDA exceeds 4x) and erodes its SACP, or the company's importance to the Chilean government diminishes, which we currently do not expect. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Metal Price Assumptions For The Short Term And For 2013 And Beyond, June 8, 2011 -- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology and Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010 -- Stand-Alone Credit Profiles: One Component Of A Rating, Oct. 1, 2010 -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Metals Industry, June 22, 2009 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.