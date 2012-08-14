版本:
中国
2012年 8月 15日

REINSURANCEGROUPOFAMERICA/BRIEF (URGENT)

Aug 14 Reinsurance Group of America Inc : * Moodys rates rga sub debt at baa2(hyb); stable outlook * Rpt-moodys rates rga sub debt at baa2(hyb); stable outlook

