中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 27日 星期二

CENGAGELEARNING/BRIEF (URGENT)

March 26 Cengage Learning Inc: * Moodys assigns b2 to Cengage learnings secured notes; cfr (b3), stable

outlook unchanged

