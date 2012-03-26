版本:
TEXT-S&P rates Magnesita Finance's perpetual notes 'BB'

March 26 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned
its 'BB' senior unsecured rating to the perpetual notes to be issued by
Magnesita Finance Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Magnesita Refratarios S.A.
 (Magnesita; BB/Stable/--).	
     The rating on the notes reflects the credit quality of Magnesita, which 	
irrevocably and unconditionally guarantees the notes. The notes will rank 	
equal to Magnesita's other 	
unsecured and unsubordinated debts.	
     The rating on Magnesita reflects our expectation that Magnesita's capital 	
structure will continue to improve as its total debt reduces further and its 	
cash flow increases when it concludes its capital expenditures on further 	
integration intended to reduce costs. The ratings also reflect the risks that 	
the company faces as a business with great exposure to the cyclicality of its 	
main customers, in the steel and cement industries, and the recent increase in 	
raw material prices, including magnesite sinter and graphite.	
     The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that Magnesita will be 	
able to sustain strong liquidity and improve its operating profitability 	
gradually, even amid more challenging operating conditions in the near term. 	
Prospects for the company's credit metrics in the intermediate term are 	
positive, in our view, given its improving market position outside of Brazil, 	
its increasing vertical integration, and the positive demand for refractories. 	
We could lower the ratings if liquidity deteriorates because of market or cost 	
conditions, or if credit metrics weaken, for instance, to a sustained adjusted 	
total debt to EBITDA of more than 5.0x and a funds from operations to adjusted 	
total debt of less than 12%. An upgrade is unlikely in the near term, because 	
we have already incorporated in our ratings the company's margin recovery and 	
deleveraging trend.	
 	
RATINGS LIST	
 	
Magnesita Refratarios S.A.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                   BB/Stable/--	
 	
Magnesita Finance Ltd.	
 Senior Unsecured                          BB	
 	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

