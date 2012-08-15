TEXT-Fitch affirms Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC

Aug 15 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC's (Oncor) long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' and short-term IDR at 'F3'. Fitch has also affirmed Oncor's security ratings. (A complete list of rating actions follows at the end of this release.) The Rating Outlook is Stable. More than $6 billion of debt is affected by today's rating actions. Oncor continues to deliver strong operational and financial performance, which is driven by a rebound in sales volume growth, balanced outcome in the 2011 distribution rate case and strong growth in transmission investments with constructive recovery mechanisms. These factors have led to a steady improvement in key credit metrics. Fitch expects Oncor's profitability and credit metrics to continue to appreciate over the 2012 to 2016 forecast period led by significant transmission build out that is well supported by constructive regulation. Management's recent refinancing initiatives of pushing out debt maturities till 2015 and upsizing the corporate revolver have lowered re-financing risk in light of the concerns surrounding the financial health of its ultimate parent. Oncor is spending more than $5 billion over 2012 to 2016 in capital expenditure, a majority of which is driven by transmission grid expansion and the Competitive Renewable Energy Zone (CREZ) projects. Various tracker mechanisms allow Oncor to earn a return on transmission related capital investment with minimal regulatory lag. Oncor has been successful in achieving reasonable resolution to its regulatory rate filings, including the most recent distribution rate case in 2011. In addition, following the passage of Senate Bill 1693, the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) approved the periodic rate adjustment rule in September 2011 that allows utilities to file for recovery of distribution investments between rate reviews. Oncor's profitability since 4Q'09 has benefited from a rebound in the Texas economy that resulted in a recovery of electricity demand from the large commercial and industrial sector. Even with a modest growth expectation in electric sales, Fitch expects Oncor's Earnings Before Interest, Depreciation and Taxes (EBITDA) to Interest ratio to approach 5.1 times (x) and Debt to EBITDA to be in the 3.3x range, which is strong as compared to Fitch's guideline ratio for a low risk, regulated, 'BBB' issuer. Fitch expects Oncor's Funds Flow from Operations (FFO) metrics to be robust in 2012 driven by bonus depreciation and thereafter decline to 17-18% range for the balance of the forecast period. Fitch considers the key rating factors for Oncor to be: 1) the stability of existing regulated utility cash flows; (2) relatively strong service territory; (3) strong credit ratios relative to the rating level; (4) effective ring-fencing from a highly leveraged parent company, Energy Future Holdings Corp. (EFH); and (5) potential financial exposure in the event of bankruptcy filing of EFH and/or Texas Competitive Electric Holdings Company LLC (TCEH), EFH's indirect, non-regulated subsidiary. Fitch continues to believe that strong ring-fenced mechanisms isolate Oncor's credit profile from that of its ultimate parent and is a key driver of the wide ratings differential between Oncor and rest of the EFH group. In March 2012, Fitch downgraded TCEH's IDR to 'CC' from 'CCC' implying that default of some kind appears probable at some point in the future. Due to inter-company linkages, Fitch also downgraded the IDRs of EFH and Energy Future Intermediate Holding Company LLC (EFIH) to 'CC' from 'CCC'. In the event that EFH/EFIH and TCEH file for bankruptcy, Oncor's financial profile could be affected to the extent of accounts and note receivables outstanding since TCEH accounts for approximately one-thirds of Oncor's revenues. Moreover, Oncor's capital market access could become constrained until bankruptcy proceedings are resolved. Fitch acknowledges that Oncor has begun to take steps to limit these potential ramifications. Last week's amendment to EFH's pension plan significantly reduces the pension exposure for Oncor in case of bankruptcy filing of EFH. Relative to its peers, Oncor's has limited source of equity funding given the financial health of its parent. Oncor has been severely curtailing the upstream dividends in order to maintain equity to capital within the 40% maximum PUCT-required level given its large capital spending plans. As of June 30, 2012, Oncor's regulatory capital structure was 59% debt and 41% equity. Recent steps taken by Oncor to redeem its 2013 debt maturities well in advance and upsize its corporate revolving facility to $2.4 billion mitigates concerns regarding capital access should EFH/EFIH file for bankruptcy. As of June 30, 2012, Oncor's corporate revolving facility, due October 2016, had borrowings of $935 million and letter of credits outstanding of $6 million. The drawn balances are large and reflect a heavy capex spend for 2012; Oncor typically draws on its corporate revolver to fund capital work in progress and subsequently replaces the drawn balances with permanent financing. Fitch expects Oncor to access capital markets on a timely basis to repay borrowings under the revolver. Triggers for Future Rating Actions Positive rating actions for Oncor are not anticipated at this time. However, negative ratings actions could be triggered by the following factors: --Texas Regulation: Fitch expects a balanced regulatory environment for Oncor. Any unexpected adverse outcomes in future rate cases could result in credit rating downgrades. --Change in Ownership: Any potential change in ownership of Oncor would need to be evaluated in context of the potential new ring-fencing arrangements implemented to preserve the credit quality of the company. --Potential Bankruptcy Filing by EFH/EFIH and TCEH: Negative rating actions by Fitch could result depending upon Oncor's financial exposure to TCEH at the time of the filing. Fitch continues to believe that the ring-fencing measures for Oncor are strong, and the assets of Oncor should not be consolidated in the event of bankruptcy of EFH. Any decision to the contrary during potential bankruptcy proceedings could lead to ratings downgrade for Oncor. Fitch affirms the following ratings for Oncor: --Long-term IDR at 'BBB'; --Senior secured debt at 'BBB+'; --Short-term IDR and commercial paper at 'F3'. The Rating Outlook is Stable.