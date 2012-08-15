版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 15日 星期三 22:41 BJT

CAESARSENTERTAINMENT/BRIEF (URGENT)

Aug 15 Caesars Entertainment Corp : * Moodys comments that caesars proposed $750 million senior secured add-on is

a credit positive; no ratings impact * Rpt-moodys comments that caesars proposed $750 million senior secured

add-on is a credit positive; no ratings impact

