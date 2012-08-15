版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 15日 星期三 23:15 BJT

LIVENATIONENTERTAINMENT/BRIEF (URGENT)

Aug 15 Live Nation Entertainment Inc : * Moodys rates Live nations term loan ba2, notes b3, stable * Rpt-moodys rates live nations term loan ba2, notes b3, stable

