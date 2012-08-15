版本:
TEXT-S&P rates Moody's proposed notes 'BBB+'

Overview
     -- U.S.-based rating agency Moody's Corp. is issuing $500 million
senior unsecured notes due 2022.
     -- We are assigning our 'BBB+' issue-level rating to the proposed notes.
     -- We are affirming our existing ratings on the company, including our 
'BBB+' corporate credit rating. 
     -- The rating and the stable rating outlook incorporate our view of the 
potential for increased business risk related to new proposals by the EC to 
further regulate credit rating agencies. While these proposals are currently 
being discussed by EU member governments and the European Parliament, we 
believe that, if adopted, they have the potential to increase the costs and 
legal risks relating to the activities of the credit rating agencies.

Rating Action
On Aug. 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB+' issue 
level rating to Moody's Corp.'s proposed $500 million senior unsecured notes 
due 2022. Proceeds from the debt issuance will be used for general corporate 
purposes including working capital, capital expenditures, debt repayment, 
share repurchases, and acquisitions. We affirmed our existing ratings on the 
company, including our 'BBB+' corporate credit rating.

Rationale
The rating on New York-based credit rating agency Moody's Corp. reflects 
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view that operating performance could 
exhibit some variability based on global economic pressures and financial 
market volatility, though we expect credit measures to remain solid. We see 
the potential for increased risk, stemming primarily from the changing 
regulatory landscape in Europe. The EC has made several proposals that, if 
adopted, could affect the liability standards and business models of rating 
agencies that operate in Europe.

We assess Moody's business risk profile as "satisfactory" based on our 
criteria, reflecting its scale as a provider of credit ratings globally and 
the company's well-known brand. We believe these factors will likely support 
Moody's ability to maintain its solid market position. In addition, we expect 
the company to continue its relatively conservative financial policy with 
regard to share repurchases, dividends, and acquisitions. As a result, we 
believe Moody's financial risk profile is likely to remain "modest," given its 
high conversion of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow, low debt leverage, and 
high cash balances. As of June 30, 2012, the company's EBITDA margin was 42%, 
our estimated pro forma ratio of debt to EBITDA was 2.2x, and cash and 
investment balances were about $824 million.

Moody's two operating segments are Moody's Investor Services (MIS) and Moody's 
Analytics (MA). MIS is a leading provider of credit ratings and analysis on a 
wide variety of debt obligations in domestic and international markets. MA 
distributes research and data developed by MIS and provides quantitative 
credit risk assessment and management products, including Moody's KMV and 
Economy.com. MIS generates revenues from the initial rating of a new debt 
issuance and other one-time fees, as well as recurring fees from monitoring 
rated debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations. Monitoring 
fees tend to be fairly stable from year to year. New rating or new debt 
issuance volumes are the likely drivers of outperformance or underperformance 
in any given year. MA generates revenues from subscriptions and software 
maintenance, as well as advisory and training services. Recurring revenues 
account for a significantly greater portion of MA's revenues.

In our view, U.S. litigation risks and costs resulting from the passage of 
financial legislation by the U.S. Congress in 2010 have not to date been 
significant. The legislation lowered pleading standards for certain federal 
securities fraud litigation brought against certain rating agencies. This is 
contained in a provision whereby investors may be able to state a claim 
against these rating agencies if they are able to plead that the agency 
knowingly or recklessly failed to conduct a reasonable investigation of the 
factual elements relied upon by a credit rating agency's methodology, or 
obtain a reasonable verification of those factual elements from independent 
third-party sources. Thus far, we are aware of no new litigation that has been 
brought against credit rating agencies under the new pleading standards, which 
could lead us to lower our expectation of Moody's litigation costs.  

The U.S. also passed legislation in 2010 seeking to reduce regulatory and 
investor reliance on credit ratings by directing that  references to 
nationally recognized statistical rating organizations (NRSROs) in federal 
regulations be removed. While the impact of such laws remains uncertain, we 
believe this change is unlikely to impair Moody's business position over the 
intermediate term, and that the company will be able to defend its market 
position given its track record and reputation as a rating agency of choice 
for investors. 

The EC published new proposals to regulate credit ratings in late 2011. If 
adopted, the proposals could have effects in Europe on the use of ratings in 
regulation,  and the standards of rating agency liability, as well as 
requiring issuers to rotate the agencies they use to rate their debt. While 
the proposals must still be adopted and their impact remains uncertain, we 
believe they could impact the liability standards and business models of 
rating agencies that operate in Europe. Over the long term, however, we 
believe Moody's franchise will likely either be sustained or diminished based 
on the rigor, timeliness, and transparency of its analytics. 

For 2012, our base case scenario assumes high-single-digit percentage revenue 
growth and mid-single-digit percentage EBITDA growth. Debt issuance activity 
in the second quarter of 2012 was softer than that of first quarter of 2012. 
We are expecting some pickup in activity in the second half of 2012. Our 2013 
expectation is for mid-single-digit percentage revenue and EBITDA growth. Huge 
refinancing requirements by corporations globally in 2013 and 2014 should 
support a high base volume. We expect that the EBITDA margin in 2012 will 
remain near current level.

For the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, Moody's EBITDA margin was 42%--up from 
41.3% at the end of 2010. Pro forma for the debt issuance, debt leverage 
increased to 2.2x, up from 2x at the end of 2010. We estimate that EBITDA 
coverage of interest was 8.9x, down from 10.5x over the same period. We are 
forecasting slight improvement in interest coverage and debt leverage ratios 
in 2013. We expect that Moody's will continue to generate very healthy 
discretionary cash flow, which will be used to fund share repurchases and 
acquisitions, most likely at MA.

Liquidity
We believe Moody's has "strong" liquidity to meet its needs over the next two 
to three years. Our view of its liquidity profile incorporates the following 
expectations and factors:
     -- We expect liquidity sources (including cash, discretionary cash flow, 
and full availability under the company's $1 billion revolving credit 
facility) to exceed uses by 1.5x or more over the next 18 to 24 months.
     -- We expect liquidity sources to continue exceeding uses, even if EBITDA 
declines by 30%.
     -- With its cash balance and substantial availability under its revolving 
credit facility, we believe the company can absorb high-impact, 
low-probability adverse events without refinancing.
     -- Compliance with financial covenants likely would survive a 30% drop in 
EBITDA without the company breaching covenant tests.
     -- Moody's has well-established and solid relationships with banks and a 
generally high standing in the credit markets.

Cash sources include about $840 million in cash and cash equivalents and 
investments, full availability under its $1 billion revolving credit facility 
expiring April 2017, and good discretionary cash flow. We expect discretionary 
cash flow to exceed $500 million in 2012 and $550 million in 2013. Cash uses 
are mainly for share repurchases, capital expenditures, and dividends. We 
expect full-year 2012 and 2013 capital expenditures to be around $70 million. 
The company has no significant near-term maturities.

The revolving credit facility includes a debt-to-EBITDA financial covenant, 
requiring Moody's to maintain a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of no more than 4 to 1 at 
the end of any fiscal quarter. We view the company as having an ample margin 
of compliance with this covenant.

Outlook
The stable rating outlook incorporates our view of the potential for increased 
business risk related to the European Commission's new proposals to regulate 
credit ratings. If adopted, we believe that these proposals have the potential 
to increase the costs and legal risks relating to the activities of the credit 
rating agencies. We consider the probability of an upgrade or a downgrade as 
equally unlikely over the intermediate term as a number of issues, including 
credit rating agency regulations, are expected to remain in flux over the next 
two to three years. Longer term, if we believe the proposed rules will not 
materially affect legal liability and the current business model, and that 
management will maintain a financial policy that supports its current credit 
measures, we could raise the rating. The stable outlook also reflects our 
expectation of high-single-digit percentage revenue growth and 
mid-single-digit percentage EBITDA growth in 2012. Moody's currently maintains 
what we view as a moderate financial policy with respect to share repurchases, 
dividends, and acquisitions. If Moody's adopts a more aggressive financial 
policy that pushes its debt leverage above 2.5x, we could reevaluate and lower 
the rating.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

Moody's Corp.
 Corporate Credit Rating                BBB+/Stable/A-2    
 Sr. unsecured                          BBB+
 Commercial Paper                       A-2                

New Rating
$500 mil. sr unsecured nts due 2022     BBB+               



Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

