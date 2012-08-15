TEXT-Fitch rates Baltimore Gas & Electric notes 'BBB+'

Aug 15 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+' rating to the new $250 million, 2.8% senior unsecured notes issued by Baltimore Gas & Electric Co. (BGE). The Rating Outlook is Stable. The notes mature on Aug. 15, 2022 and rank equally with all existing and future unsecured debt obligations. Net proceeds will be used to repay outstanding commercial paper borrowings and for general corporate purposes. Key Rating Drivers Equity Support: A $66 million equity contribution by parent Exelon Corp. (EXC) in the second quarter of 2012 largely offset the adverse cash flow impact of merger-related expenses incurred by BG&E in 2012. The equity contribution is equal to the after-tax cost of a one-time, $113 million residential customer rate credit imposed as a condition of the Maryland Public Service Commission's (MPSC) approval of the merger between Exelon Corp. and Constellation Energy Group, LLC. Additional merger-related costs borne by BG&E in 2012 include the accrual of charitable contributions required as part of the merger approval ($28 million) and transaction costs ($12 million). None of the merger-related expenses are recoverable from ratepayers. Credit Metrics: Absent the non-recurring merger-related costs, BGE's credit metrics remain strong as compared to other issuers in the similar rating category. Fitch expects the adjusted ratios of funds from operations (FFO)/interest and FFO/debt to approximate 4.0x and 20%, respectively, in 2012 and 2013. Regulatory Recovery Mechanisms: Rate adjustment mechanisms outside of base rate cases tend to stabilize BG&E's on-going cash flow. These include decoupling for both residential and commercial gas and electricity sales and purchased gas and purchased power recovery mechanisms. Certain capital expenditures are also subject to tracking mechanisms, including investments in energy efficiency. Regulatory Environment: The regulatory environment in Maryland remains challenging largely due to regulatory lag and the authorization of equity returns that are among the lowest in the industry. The MPSC has been resistant to adopting forward-looking test years or other approaches to shorten regulatory lag. Rising Capital Expenditures: Capital expenditures continue to trend upward largely for transmission upgrades, smart meter installations and system reliability and will require on-going rate support. Expenditures are forecasted to be $650 million in 2012 and $725 annually in 2013 and 2014. Smart meters account for approximately $275 million of the three-year capex budget, and electric transmission investments $350 million. By comparison, capital expenditures were $600 million in 2011 and $525 million in 2010. Rate Filing: On July 27, 2012, BG&E filed a request with the MPSC for electric and gas distribution rate increases of $150.8 million and $53.4 million, respectively. The increases are premised on a 10.5% return on equity (ROE). A decision is required in February 2013. What could lead to consideration of a negative rating action: --Lack of regulatory support for capital investments is the primary credit risk. What could lead to consideration of a positive rating action: --A reduction in regulatory lag that allowed the company to earn its authorized return on equity, could over time, bolster credit quality measures and ratings. Using a forward-looking test year and allowing a cash return on construction work in progress are elements that would reduce regulatory lag. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011); -- 'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage', Aug. 12, 2011 -- 'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Utilities' (May 3, 2012); --'Rating North American Utilities, Power, Gas and Water Companies' (May 12, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Rating North American Utilities, Power, Gas, and Water Companies Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Utilities Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage Corporate Rating Methodology