TEXT-S&P rates Arch Capital Group

March 27 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'BBB' preferred stock rating to Bermuda-based Arch Capital Group Ltd.'s pending issuance of up to $200 million in preferred shares, with an option on an additional $125 million available to the underwriters. Arch intends to issue the preferred shares from its current universal shelf filing. We believe the company will utilize the low interest rate environment to call its outstanding preferred shares using the proceeds from this issuance. We expect this transaction to be a straight refinance, although the size will vary between $200 million and $325 million. In 2011, Arch reported pretax operating income of about $350 million, compared with $550 million in 2010. Its combined ratio in 2011 was 98.3%, with 15.4 percentage points (or about $405 million) stemming from catastrophe losses, as compared to 92.5% in 2010. On a pro-forma basis at year-end 2011, upon completion of the issuance and repayment of outstanding preferreds, Arch's total financial leverage will be approximately 15%, and its EBITDA fixed-charge ratio 5x. Because this is a refinance transaction, we do not expect any substantial impact on any of these measures. The ratings on Arch and its operating insurance and reinsurance subsidiaries reflect the group's strong management and well-conceived corporate strategy. The ratings are also based on the group's consistent and strong track record of underwriting and operating results, which have been better and less volatile than those of some other Bermuda-based reinsurance/insurance companies. Arch's very strong capital adequacy, moderate financial leverage, and historically very strong fixed-charge coverage also support the ratings. Partially offsetting these positive factors are the potential pricing and reserving risks related to the group's significant long-tail casualty writings given the low interest rates, soft pricing, and potential effects of inflation on the long-tail lines of business. In addition, Arch is highly exposed to losses stemming from weather-related and man-made catastrophes, which adds earnings volatility. RATINGS LIST Arch Capital Group Ltd. Counterparty Credit Rating A-/Stable/-- New Rating $200 Million Preferred Stock BBB RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009