TEXT-S&P rates Arch Capital Group

March 27 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned
its 'BBB' preferred stock rating to Bermuda-based Arch Capital Group Ltd.'s
pending issuance of up to $200 million in preferred shares, with an
option on an additional $125 million available to the underwriters.
Arch intends to issue the preferred shares from its current universal shelf
filing. We believe the company will utilize the low interest rate environment
to call its outstanding preferred shares using the proceeds from this
issuance. We expect this transaction to be a straight refinance, although the
size will vary between $200 million and $325 million. In 2011, Arch reported
pretax operating income of about $350 million, compared with $550 million in
2010. Its combined ratio in 2011 was 98.3%, with 15.4 percentage points (or
about $405 million) stemming from catastrophe losses, as compared to 92.5% in
2010. On a pro-forma basis at year-end 2011, upon completion of the issuance
and repayment of outstanding preferreds, Arch's total financial leverage will
be approximately 15%, and its EBITDA fixed-charge ratio 5x. Because this is a
refinance transaction, we do not expect any substantial impact on any of these
measures.
The ratings on Arch and its operating insurance and reinsurance subsidiaries
reflect the group's strong management and well-conceived corporate strategy.
The ratings are also based on the group's consistent and strong track record
of underwriting and operating results, which have been better and less
volatile than those of some other Bermuda-based reinsurance/insurance
companies. Arch's very strong capital adequacy, moderate financial leverage,
and historically very strong fixed-charge coverage also support the ratings.
Partially offsetting these positive factors are the potential pricing and
reserving risks related to the group's significant long-tail casualty writings
given the low interest rates, soft pricing, and potential effects of inflation
on the long-tail lines of business. In addition, Arch is highly exposed to
losses stemming from weather-related and man-made catastrophes, which adds
earnings volatility.
RATINGS LIST
Arch Capital Group Ltd.
Counterparty Credit Rating A-/Stable/--
New Rating
$200 Million Preferred Stock BBB
