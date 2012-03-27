TEXT-Fitch rates Meritage proposed notes

March 27 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB-/RR3' rating to Meritage Homes Corporation's (NYSE: MTH) proposed offering of $250 million principal amount of senior notes due 2022. This issue will be rated on a pari passu basis with all other senior unsecured debt. Net proceeds from the notes offering will be used for debt repurchase and general corporate purposes. Fitch currently rates MTH as follows: --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'B+'; --Senior unsecured debt 'BB-/RR3'; --Senior subordinated debt 'B-/RR6'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The ratings and Outlook for MTH are influenced by the company's execution of its business model, conservative land policies, geographic and product line diversity, acquisitive orientation and healthy liquidity position. While Fitch expects somewhat better prospects for the housing industry this year, there are still significant challenges facing the housing market, which are likely to meaningfully moderate the early stages of this recovery. Nevertheless, MTH has the financial flexibility to navigate through the still challenging market conditions and continue to selectively and prudently invest in land opportunities. The Recovery Rating (RR) of 'RR3' on the company's senior unsecured debt indicates good recovery prospects for holders of these debt issues. MTH's exposure to claims made pursuant to performance bonds and joint venture debt and the possibility that part of these contingent liabilities would have a claim against the company's assets were considered in determining the recovery for the unsecured debt holders. The 'RR6' on MTH's senior subordinated debt indicates poor recovery prospects in a default scenario. Fitch applied a liquidation value analysis for these RRs. Certain recent economic/construction related statistics, such as job growth, consumer confidence, mortgage rates, household formations, multifamily starts, existing home sales, pending home sales, housing inventories, and foreclosures were improving and/or above consensus. A few key statistics such as single-family housing starts, new home sales, home prices (CoreLogic, Case Shiller) were declining/short of expectations. Overall, the current setting is much like at the beginning of 2011. Fitch's housing forecasts for 2012 assume a modest rise off a very low bottom. New home inventories are at historically low levels and affordability is at near record highs. In a slowly growing economy with distressed home sales competition similar to 2011, less competitive rental cost alternatives, and, probably, even lower mortgage rates on average, single-family housing starts should improve about 5% to 450,000, while new home sales increase approximately 5.6% to 319,000 and existing home sales grow 3% to 4.388 million. MTH's sales are reasonably dispersed among its 13 metropolitan markets within six states. The company ranks among the top 10 builders in such markets as Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth, San Antonio and Austin, TX, Orlando, FL, Phoenix, AZ, Riverside/San Bernardino, CA, Denver, CO, and Sacramento, CA. The company also builds in the East Bay/Central Valley, CA, Las Vegas, NV, Inland Empire, CA, Tucson, AZ and Raleigh-Durham, NC. In recent years, about 65 - 70% of MTH's home deliveries are to first and second time trade up buyers, 25&-30% to entry level buyers, less than 5% are to luxury home buyers and approximately 5% to active adult (retiree) buyers. MTH employs conservative land and construction strategies. The company typically options or purchases land only after necessary entitlements have been obtained so that development or construction may begin as market conditions dictate. Under normal circumstances MTH extensively uses lot options, and that is expected to be the future strategy in markets where it is able to do so. The use of non-specific performance rolling options gives the company the ability to renegotiate price/terms or void the option which limits down side risk in market downturns and provides the opportunity to hold land with minimal investment. However, as of Dec. 31, 2011, only 17% of MTH's lots were controlled through options - a much lower than typical percentage due to considerable option abandonments and write-offs in recent years. Additionally, there are currently fewer opportunities to option lots and, in certain cases, the returns for purchasing lots outright are far better than optioning lots from third parties. Total lots controlled, including those optioned, were 16,722 at Dec. 31, 2011. This represents a 5.1 year supply of total lots controlled based on trailing 12 months deliveries. On the same basis, MTH's owned lots represent a supply of 4.2 years. MTH successfully managed its balance sheet during the severe housing downturn, allowing the company to accumulate cash and pay down its debt as it pared down inventory. The company had unrestricted cash of $173.6 million and investments and securities of $147.4 million at Dec. 31, 2011. As MTH is now tendering for its 6.25% $285 million senior notes due March 2015, its next major debt maturity is in April 2017, when $125.9 million of senior subordinated notes mature. Fitch expects MTH to be cash flow negative in 2012 by about $100 million as the company continues to rebuild its land position. The company expects to moderately increase its land spending in 2012 from the $246.6 million spent in 2011. Fitch is comfortable with this strategy given the company's liquidity position and debt maturity schedule. Fitch expects MTH over the next few years will maintain liquidity of at least $200 - 250 million, a level which Fitch believes is appropriate given the challenges still facing the industry. Future ratings and Outlooks will be influenced by broad housing market trends as well as company specific activity, such as trends in land and development spending, general inventory levels, speculative inventory activity (including the impact of high cancellation rates on such activity), gross and net new order activity, debt levels and especially free cash flow trends and uses, and the company's cash position. Negative rating actions could occur if the anticipated recovery in housing does not materialize and the company prematurely steps up its land and development spending, leading to consistent and significant negative quarterly cash flow from operations and diminished liquidity position. Positive rating actions may be considered if the recovery in housing is significantly better than Fitch's current outlook, MTH shows sustained improvement in credit metrics, and the company continues to maintain a healthy liquidity position.