TEXT-S&P rates Meritage Homes Corp proposed notes

March 27 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'B+' issue
rating and '3' recovery rating to Meritage Homes Corp.'s proposed
offering of $250 million of senior notes due 2022. Our '3' recovery rating
indicates our expectation for meaningful (50%-70%) recovery prospects in the
event of a payment default. For more information on our recovery analysis,
please see our recovery report to be published shortly on RatingsDirect on the
Global Credit Portal, at www.globalcreditportal.com.
The company plans to use proceeds from the offering along with cash on hand to
tender for the existing $285 million in 6.25% senior notes due 2015. The
proposed transaction will extend the company's debt tenor and its next
maturity is not until 2017 when the $126 million in senior subordinated notes
come due. Effectively, the company's weighted average term to maturity shifts
from about five to eight years.
The company is the issuer of the proposed 10-year notes and similar to the
existing senior notes due 2020, the notes will be guaranteed by substantially
all wholly owned subsidiaries on a joint and several, basis.
Our ratings on Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Meritage Homes reflect the
homebuilder's aggressive financial profile as evidenced by EBITDA-based credit
metrics that remain weak for the current rating. The current weak EBITDA
metrics are offset by the company's adequate liquidity position and manageable
capital needs, including the fact that after the proposed transaction,
Meritage will have no debt maturities until 2017. We consider the company's
business risk profile as weak, given Meritage's comparatively small and
geographically concentrated platform, which is more susceptible to operating
volatility relative to some larger, more diversified peers.
Our stable outlook reflects our expectations for modest growth in Meritage's
unit volume at stable pricing to support current gross margins and strengthen
EBITDA. We also expect that the company will maintain an adequate liquidity
position in the $200 million range. An upgrade is unlikely at this time, given
still-weak market conditions and credit metrics that remain weak for the
current rating. We would lower our ratings if EBITDA fails to strengthen from
current levels.
RATINGS LIST
Meritage Homes Corp.
Corporate credit rating B+/Stable/--
RATINGS ASSIGNED
Meritage Homes Corp.
$250 million senior notes B+
Recovery rating 3