TEXT-Fitch rates HCC shelf registration 'A'

March 27 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A' rating to any unsecured senior
debt securities proposed to be issued under HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc.'s
(NYSE: HCC) recently filed registration statement. A complete list of
ratings follows at the end of this release.
Under this shelf registration, HCC may issue up to $1 billion in various
securities, including senior notes, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt,
trust preferred securities, preferred stock, common stock, and warrants. Fitch
provides no opinion on other securities to be issued under the shelf, as ratings
depend on how terms align with the agency's criteria relating to subordinated
debt and hybrid securities.
On March 20, 2012, Fitch affirmed HCC's ratings with a Stable Outlook. The
company's ratings reflect consistently strong financial performance, solid
capitalization, and conservative investment and reserving practices. Offsetting
rating factors include increased catastrophe risk since 2009, driven by growth
in HCC's property treaty book, and greater reserve volatility associated with
longer tail product lines.
HCC's ratings also reflect moderate financial leverage with a debt-to-capital
ratio of 13.5%, excluding unrealized investment gains and losses. Continued
share repurchase activity and/or modestly sized acquisitions could lead to
periodic increases in financial leverage; however, Fitch expects run rate
financial leverage to remain below 20%. Any new debt issuance under the shelf
registration is not anticipated to increase financial leverage above this level.
The company maintained solid operating earnings-based interest coverage at 16
times (x) at year-end 2011.
Fitch currently rates HCC as follows:
HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc.
--Issuer Default Rating 'A+';
--$300 million 6.3% senior notes due Nov. 15, 2019 'A'.
Houston Casualty Company
Avemco Insurance Company
HCC Life Insurance Company
HCC Specialty Insurance Company
U.S. Specialty Insurance Company
Perico Life Insurance Company
American Contractors Indemnity Company
United States Surety Company
--Insurer Financial Strength rating 'AA'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
