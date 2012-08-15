TEXT-S&P affirms TMM Holdings LP

Overview -- TMM Holdings L.P. intends to add $125 million to its existing $550 million of 7.75% senior notes due 2020. -- We affirmed our 'B+' corporate credit rating on TMM Holdings L.P., the parent of operating subsidiaries Taylor Morrison Communities Inc. and Monarch Communities Inc. -- TMM Holdings L.P. is a privately held company that ranks among the 15 largest North American homebuilders, with market concentrations in Canada, Florida, Texas, and California. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that improvement in U.S. homebuilding operations will temper the impact of lower Canadian high-rise deliveries in 2012, resulting in only a modest year-over-year deterioration in the company's credit metrics, which are currently stronger than those of its peers. Rating Action On Aug. 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B+' corporate credit rating on TMM Holdings L.P. The 'BB-' issue-level rating and '2' recovery rating on the existing 7.75% notes due 2020, coissued by operating subsidiaries Taylor Morrison Communities Inc. and Monarch Communities Inc. and guaranteed by the parent, TMM Holdings L.P. (Taylor Morrison) are unchanged by the $125 million add on. The '2' recovery rating indicates prospects for a substantial recovery (70% to 90%) of principal in the event of a payment default. The company plans to use proceeds from the notes to acquire land and for general corporate purposes. At the same time, we affirmed our 'B+' corporate credit rating on Taylor Morrison. The outlook is stable. Rationale Our ratings on Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Taylor Morrison reflect the company's "weak" business risk profile. Although Taylor Morrison is one of the larger North American homebuilders, with operations in both the U.S. and Canada, the homebuilding industry is very fragmented and highly cyclical. After a very severe six-year downturn in housing demand, U.S. home sales are increasing, and we expect this improvement to continue over the next 12 to 18 months. However, given the current weak economic environment, we view the housing recovery in the U.S. as fragile and vulnerable to unexpected economic shocks. Taylor Morrison has benefited from its geographic diversity over the past few years, as its Canadian operations have helped offset the impact of weak U.S. homebuilding fundamentals. As a result, the company was one of the first homebuilders we rate to return to consistent profitability since the housing downturn. In addition, the second quarter of 2012 marked the company's ninth straight quarter of profitability. Taylor Morrison's gross margin (excluding impairments and interest in cost of goods sold) of approximately 20.6% for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, is in line with that of the company's peers. We view Taylor Morrison's financial risk profile as "significant," reflecting the company's relatively moderate debt levels, extended debt maturity schedule, and more consistent profitability. Taylor Morrison is a privately held company that ranks among the 15 largest North American homebuilders measured by deliveries. The company was formed in 2007, when the U.K. parents of predecessor companies merged to form Taylor Wimpey PLC (BB-/Stable/--). In July 2011, private equity sponsors, TPG Capital, Oaktree Capital Management, and JH Investments acquired the North American homebuilding business of Taylor Wimpey for approximately $1.1 billion. We view Taylor Morrison's private equity sponsor ownership as a negative credit factor since we believe transparency regarding ongoing financial policy is more limited (see "Credit FAQ: Knowing The Investors In A Company's Debt And Equity," published April 4, 2006, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com). Operating under two separate brands (Taylor Morrison in the U.S. and Monarch Homes in Canada), Taylor Morrison delivered 3,762 homes in the 12 months ended June 30, 2012. Canada represented about 34% of deliveries and the U.S. brand has markets in Houston (12% of home closings), Tampa/Sarasota (12%), Orlando (10%), and Phoenix (10%) that comprise the homebuilder's largest U.S. geographic concentrations. The company offers a broad range of products including entry-level, move-up, luxury, active adult, and master planned communities. Approximately 5% of the company's deliveries came from high-rise products in the Toronto area. The remaining Canadian homes are low-rise housing in Toronto and Ottawa. Consolidated second-quarter 2012 homebuilding revenues declined 18.6%, year-over-year, mainly due to a steep drop in Canadian high-rise deliveries. The decline in Canadian high rise deliveries was not unexpected given that completions of large, multi-year construction projects drive these sales and the timing and impact on revenues can be uneven. In 2012, the homebuilder will only deliver high-rise units from a single project (390 total units) owned through a 50% joint venture interest, compared with two wholly owned high-rises (469 units) that closed in second-quarter 2011. Taylor Morrison's U.S. operations showed improved performance that was in line with most of our other rated builders as second-quarter home closings and average selling price (ASP) increased 8% and 2%, respectively, year-over-year. More significantly, net sales orders increased 41% year-over-year, which should boost revenues in the second half of the year. Going forward, we expect continued improvement in Taylor Morrison's U.S. homebuilding operations and better-than-expected sales of single detached homes in Canada to largely offset lower Canadian high-rise deliveries. As a result, we expect consolidated 2012 revenues to decline very modestly (3% to 5%) compared with full-year 2011. We expect U.S. home deliveries to increase about 18% from the 2,327 units closed in 2011, and we expect average selling price (ASP) to be slightly higher than 2011's $306,000. We anticipate that Canadian deliveries will decline nearly 40%, and ASP will be slightly lower year-over-year. This results in about a 5% annual revenue decline for Taylor Morrison's consolidated business. As the impact of various purchase accounting adjustments increase the cost basis of Taylor Morrison's inventory following the sponsors' 2011 acquisition, the company's adjusted gross margin should decline modestly from year-end 2011, but remain above 20%. As a result, we expect EBITDA to decline about 5%-10% for full-year 2012, compared with 2011. We expect Taylor Morrison to end the year with about $800 million of consolidated debt, which includes the proposed $125 million note issuance and a modest amount of property-level financing to add to its land positions in key markets. Taken together, we expect the lower EBITDA and higher debt levels to cause debt-to-EBITDA to rise to about 5x, up from 3.2x at year-end 2011. This level is more in line with similarly rated industrial peers. We also expect EBITDA interest coverage to remain healthy at about 3.0x, and debt-to-total capital to remain modest at about 50%. Liquidity We believe Taylor Morrison's liquidity position is adequate and that sources are adequate to cover uses by at least 1.2x over the next 12 to 24 months. -- We expect Taylor Morrison to be profitable in 2012. We expect the company to generate about $90 million to $110 million in funds from operations, prior to any land and inventory spending. -- Additional liquidity sources include the company's unrestricted balance of cash and equivalents, which totaled $367 million at June 30, 2012, pro forma for fees related to the proposed debt transaction. -- Taylor Morrison has a secured revolving credit facility, which the company will expand to $125 million from the original $75 million in connection with the notes issuance. The facility is subject to two financial maintenance covenants: a maximum leverage ratio and a minimum interest coverage test. The company was in compliance with both covenants at June 30, 2012. -- With very modest near-term debt maturities consisting primarily of secured land loans and joint-venture financings in Canada, near-term uses of liquidity consist primarily of investment in land and inventory. -- We estimate that Taylor Morrison will spend approximately $250 million in both 2012 and 2013 to fund land purchases. However, we view some of this spending as discretionary given that the company had more than a six-year supply of lots at year-end 2011 (excluding land held for very long-term development) based on trailing-12-month deliveries. Recovery analysis The '2' recovery rating on Taylor Morrison's senior unsecured notes indicates our expectation for a substantial (70%-90%) recovery in the event of a payment default. For our complete recovery rating analysis, see "Recovery Report: TMM Holding L.P.'s Recovery Rating Profile," to be published shortly on RatingsDirect. Outlook Our stable outlook on Taylor Morrison reflects our expectation that moderate improvement in U.S. home building operations will temper the impact of lower Canadian high-rise deliveries in 2012, resulting in only a modest year-over-year deterioration in revenues and EBITDA. We could raise our rating if a more robust recovery in the U.S housing market boosts revenues and profitability, such that debt-to-EBITDA declines to the low-to-mid 3x area. There would also need to be more clarity around the financial sponsors' longer-term financial policy and the company's appetite to incur more debt to boost land inventory. We could consider lowering our rating to 'B' if a sharp deterioration in U.S. homebuilding fundamentals coincides with a downturn in the Canadian market that delays or terminates the company's planned high-rise deliveries from 2013 to 2015. Under this scenario, which we view as less likely, reduced profitability and potential land impairments could pressure credit metrics, and liquidity could be constrained if the company does not act to curtail investment in land. Related Criteria And Research -- Issuer Ranking: U.S. Homebuilders, Strongest To Weakest, July 23, 2012 -- Industry Economic And Ratings Outlook:U.S. Home Buyers Return, But Can Builders Deliver?, July 20, 2012 -- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Single-Family Homebuilders, Sept. 27, 2011 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed TMM Holdings L.P. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- Monarch Communities Inc Taylor Morrison Communities Inc. $675 mil Sr Unsecured due 2020 BB- Recovery Rating 2