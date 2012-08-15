版本:
中国
2012年 8月 16日

BRIEF - Moody's revises Scientific Games Int'l outlook

Aug 15 Moody's rates Scientific Games' proposed new subordinated notes B1; Ba3 corporate family rating affirmed, outlook revised to negative from stable

