TEXT-S&P revises Cargill Inc outlook to negative

Overview
     -- We believe Cargill Inc.'s weaker-than-anticipated fiscal 2012 earnings 
may not rebound sufficiently to restore currently weakened credit measures to 
levels that support the ratings until fiscal 2014.
     -- We are revising our outlook to negative from stable.
     -- We are also affirming our rating on Cargill, including the 'A' 
long-term and 'A-1' short-term corporate credit ratings.
     -- The negative outlook reflects the risk of continued lower earnings and 
weaker adjusted credit measures over the next year.

Rating Action
On Aug. 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings on 
Minnetonka, Minn.-based Cargill Inc. (Cargill), including the 'A' long-term 
and 'A-1' short-term corporate credit ratings. We also revised the outlook to 
negative from stable.

Rationale
The outlook revision reflects our belief that Cargill's earnings and credit 
measures, which were weaker than we expected for fiscal 2012, may not improve 
enough to restore credit measures to levels that we expect for the current 
ratings. We estimate that Cargill's fiscal 2012 adjusted EBITDA declined by 
about 28% year over year. This reflects weakness across several of Cargill's 
businesses, including cotton and sugar merchandising losses, lower grain 
origination earnings out of Europe, weak beef processing margins, significant 
grain trading mark-to-market losses (which likely have reversed in the current 
fiscal quarter given the recent run up in commodity prices), and additional 
mark-to-market losses in the company's funds management businesses. As per our 
estimates, the earnings decline resulted in an inventory-adjusted debt to 
EBITDA increase to about 3.4x (pro forma for recent acquisitions) and a 
decline in adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt to about 26.6% for the 
fiscal year ended May 31, 2012. These ratios were considerably weaker than 
prior-year ratios of 2.2x and 35.8%, respectively, and are weaker than the 
indicative ratio ranges for our assessment of the company's "intermediate" 
financial risk profile, which include leverage of 2x-3x and FFO to debt of 
30%-45%. 

Moreover, it is our opinion that leverage may remain above 3x and FFO to debt 
below 30% in fiscal 2013, and they may not improve to below 3x and above 30% 
until 2014 given the various possible near-term impediments to an earnings 
rebound. These include a continued difficult beef processing margin 
environment in the company's food and ingredients segment and continued 
below-average earnings contribution from the company's origination and 
processing and risk management and financial business segments. Our base-case 
projections anticipate a 15%-to-20% rebound in EBITDA in fiscal 2013 and 
include the following assumptions:
     -- A more than 50% increase in origination and processing earnings if the 
losses incurred in some of the businesses in fiscal 2012 do not repeat, and 
global origination and distribution opportunities offset lost grain handling 
volumes expected from a smaller U.S. grain harvest;
     -- A full-year EBITDA contribution from the company's fiscal 2012 
acquisition of Provimi S.A. reflected in the agricultural services business 
segment earnings;
     -- A moderate increase in the company's risk management and financial 
segment earnings;
     -- Possible negative free cash outflows because of higher agricultural 
commodity inflation that leads to higher outstanding short-term debt balances, 
all of which would be netted against readily marketable inventory balances; and
     -- Near-term debt maturities are repaid with cash of about $1 billion 
from a recent bond issue and/or refinanced with newly issued debt.

Standard & Poor's ratings on Cargill and its related entities reflect our 
assessment of its "strong" business risk profile and "intermediate" financial 
risk profile. Key credit factors we considered in Cargill's business risk 
profile include the company's global leadership position in agribusiness, the 
strength of its distribution footprint, strong geographic diversity, and 
generally prudent risk management practices, which should, on average, help 
mitigate periods of weaker earnings performance as was the case in fiscal 2012.

Cargill operates in more than 60 countries, and continues to expand its global 
agribusiness footprint, which should further strengthen its market-leading 
positions in its core operating businesses, given the industry's high barriers 
to entry. Cargill's global sourcing and broad distribution network have 
enabled it to be a critical supplier to the global food supply chain. We 
believe the company's recent acquisitions in the food, ingredients, and animal 
feed sectors will further improve its geographic and business segment 
diversification, which we view favorably vis-a-vis other agribusiness peers we 
rate. In addition, we believe the company's global agribusiness footprint 
affords Cargill market information about commodity trade flows, from which it 
can profit via trading, although this results in inherent trading risk and 
potential for earnings volatility and liquidity concerns from trading losses. 
Despite this increased earnings volatility associated with the company's 
commodity trading operations (which partly led to a much weaker-than-expected 
operating performance in fiscal 2012), we believe Cargill will continue to 
adopt prudent risk management policies, including conservative allocation of 
risk capital. In our opinion, these policies and practices should continue to 
mitigate the risk of incurring significant trading losses that could otherwise 
jeopardize the company's balance sheet and liquidity. 

In assessing the company's liquidity and financial risk profile, we view 
Cargill's readily marketable inventory (RMI) grain balances as a highly liquid 
short-term asset that can unwind with limited price risk, given that they are 
hedged on liquid exchanges. Therefore, we use a discounted portion of theses 
balances to offset short-term debt balances when calculating credit measures. 

Liquidity
We believe Cargill has "strong" liquidity to meet its funding needs over the 
next two years, including the company's meaningful debt maturities in fiscal 
2013. 

Our view of liquidity incorporates the following expectations:
     -- We expect liquidity sources (including cash, discretionary cash flow, 
and revolving credit availability) to exceed cash uses by 1.5x over the next 
year.
     -- We expect liquidity sources to continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA 
were to decline by more than 50%.
     -- In our assessment, the company has sound relationships with banks and 
a satisfactory standing in the credit markets.
     -- Also, we believe the company has generally prudent financial risk 
management.

Cash sources include excess cash, significant available borrowing capacity 
under the company's revolving credit facilities, positive FFO, and meaningful 
levels of unencumbered readily marketable agricultural inventories. We believe 
these sources would be sufficient to cover annual capital expenditures, 
upcoming debt maturities, significant working capital requirements because of 
grain inflation, and any liquidity calls related to the company's grain 
merchandising and trading activities.

Outlook
The outlook is negative. We believe the company's weaker-than-expected fiscal 
2012 operating performance will delay a rebound in the company's credit 
measures. Although we factor earnings volatility into the rating, we had 
expected three-year average leverage to remain below 3x, and closer to 2.5x, 
and FFO to total debt to be more than 30%. We now believe average adjusted 
debt to EBITDA may exceed 3x and FFO to debt to remain below 30% by fiscal 
year-end 2013. 

We would consider a downgrade if earnings do not improve and Cargill sustains 
an adjusted debt to EBITDA of more than 3.5x and an FFO to debt ratio of less 
than 30% beyond fiscal 2013. We believe this could occur if the company' 
origination and processing earnings don't improve while the company's food and 
ingredient earnings remain pressured from a difficult beef processing 
environment, and its risk management and financial segment earnings continue 
to underperform because of market volatility. If we lower the corporate credit 
rating, we would also lower the short-term commercial paper rating to 'A-2'.

We would consider revising the outlook to stable if Cargill improves its 
operating performance and improves and sustains adjusted debt to EBITDA below 
3x and FFO to total debt at greater than 30%. In our opinion, this would 
require a significant rebound in origination and processing earnings and 
stabilization in its other underperforming businesses, including beef 
processing and its funds management businesses.

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
Cargill Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating                A/Negative/A-1     A/Stable/A-1

Cargill Inc. Employee Stock Ownership Trust
 Corporate Credit Rating                A/Negative/--      A/Stable/--

Ratings Affirmed

Cargill Inc.
 Senior Unsecured                       A                  
 Commercial Paper                       A-1                

Cargill Asia Pacific Treasury Ltd.
 Commercial Paper                       A-1                

Cargill Global Funding PLC
 Senior Unsecured                       A                  
 Commercial Paper                       A-1                

Cargill Inc. Employee Stock Ownership Trust
 Senior Unsecured                       A                  

Cargill Investment Corp.
 Preferred Stock                        BBB+               

Cargill Ltd.
 Senior Unsecured                       A

