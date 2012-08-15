TEXT-S&P revises Cargill Inc outlook to negative

Overview -- We believe Cargill Inc.'s weaker-than-anticipated fiscal 2012 earnings may not rebound sufficiently to restore currently weakened credit measures to levels that support the ratings until fiscal 2014. -- We are revising our outlook to negative from stable. -- We are also affirming our rating on Cargill, including the 'A' long-term and 'A-1' short-term corporate credit ratings. -- The negative outlook reflects the risk of continued lower earnings and weaker adjusted credit measures over the next year. Rating Action On Aug. 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings on Minnetonka, Minn.-based Cargill Inc. (Cargill), including the 'A' long-term and 'A-1' short-term corporate credit ratings. We also revised the outlook to negative from stable. Rationale The outlook revision reflects our belief that Cargill's earnings and credit measures, which were weaker than we expected for fiscal 2012, may not improve enough to restore credit measures to levels that we expect for the current ratings. We estimate that Cargill's fiscal 2012 adjusted EBITDA declined by about 28% year over year. This reflects weakness across several of Cargill's businesses, including cotton and sugar merchandising losses, lower grain origination earnings out of Europe, weak beef processing margins, significant grain trading mark-to-market losses (which likely have reversed in the current fiscal quarter given the recent run up in commodity prices), and additional mark-to-market losses in the company's funds management businesses. As per our estimates, the earnings decline resulted in an inventory-adjusted debt to EBITDA increase to about 3.4x (pro forma for recent acquisitions) and a decline in adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt to about 26.6% for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2012. These ratios were considerably weaker than prior-year ratios of 2.2x and 35.8%, respectively, and are weaker than the indicative ratio ranges for our assessment of the company's "intermediate" financial risk profile, which include leverage of 2x-3x and FFO to debt of 30%-45%. Moreover, it is our opinion that leverage may remain above 3x and FFO to debt below 30% in fiscal 2013, and they may not improve to below 3x and above 30% until 2014 given the various possible near-term impediments to an earnings rebound. These include a continued difficult beef processing margin environment in the company's food and ingredients segment and continued below-average earnings contribution from the company's origination and processing and risk management and financial business segments. Our base-case projections anticipate a 15%-to-20% rebound in EBITDA in fiscal 2013 and include the following assumptions: -- A more than 50% increase in origination and processing earnings if the losses incurred in some of the businesses in fiscal 2012 do not repeat, and global origination and distribution opportunities offset lost grain handling volumes expected from a smaller U.S. grain harvest; -- A full-year EBITDA contribution from the company's fiscal 2012 acquisition of Provimi S.A. reflected in the agricultural services business segment earnings; -- A moderate increase in the company's risk management and financial segment earnings; -- Possible negative free cash outflows because of higher agricultural commodity inflation that leads to higher outstanding short-term debt balances, all of which would be netted against readily marketable inventory balances; and -- Near-term debt maturities are repaid with cash of about $1 billion from a recent bond issue and/or refinanced with newly issued debt. Standard & Poor's ratings on Cargill and its related entities reflect our assessment of its "strong" business risk profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile. Key credit factors we considered in Cargill's business risk profile include the company's global leadership position in agribusiness, the strength of its distribution footprint, strong geographic diversity, and generally prudent risk management practices, which should, on average, help mitigate periods of weaker earnings performance as was the case in fiscal 2012. Cargill operates in more than 60 countries, and continues to expand its global agribusiness footprint, which should further strengthen its market-leading positions in its core operating businesses, given the industry's high barriers to entry. Cargill's global sourcing and broad distribution network have enabled it to be a critical supplier to the global food supply chain. We believe the company's recent acquisitions in the food, ingredients, and animal feed sectors will further improve its geographic and business segment diversification, which we view favorably vis-a-vis other agribusiness peers we rate. In addition, we believe the company's global agribusiness footprint affords Cargill market information about commodity trade flows, from which it can profit via trading, although this results in inherent trading risk and potential for earnings volatility and liquidity concerns from trading losses. Despite this increased earnings volatility associated with the company's commodity trading operations (which partly led to a much weaker-than-expected operating performance in fiscal 2012), we believe Cargill will continue to adopt prudent risk management policies, including conservative allocation of risk capital. In our opinion, these policies and practices should continue to mitigate the risk of incurring significant trading losses that could otherwise jeopardize the company's balance sheet and liquidity. In assessing the company's liquidity and financial risk profile, we view Cargill's readily marketable inventory (RMI) grain balances as a highly liquid short-term asset that can unwind with limited price risk, given that they are hedged on liquid exchanges. Therefore, we use a discounted portion of theses balances to offset short-term debt balances when calculating credit measures. Liquidity We believe Cargill has "strong" liquidity to meet its funding needs over the next two years, including the company's meaningful debt maturities in fiscal 2013. Our view of liquidity incorporates the following expectations: -- We expect liquidity sources (including cash, discretionary cash flow, and revolving credit availability) to exceed cash uses by 1.5x over the next year. -- We expect liquidity sources to continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline by more than 50%. -- In our assessment, the company has sound relationships with banks and a satisfactory standing in the credit markets. -- Also, we believe the company has generally prudent financial risk management. Cash sources include excess cash, significant available borrowing capacity under the company's revolving credit facilities, positive FFO, and meaningful levels of unencumbered readily marketable agricultural inventories. We believe these sources would be sufficient to cover annual capital expenditures, upcoming debt maturities, significant working capital requirements because of grain inflation, and any liquidity calls related to the company's grain merchandising and trading activities. Outlook The outlook is negative. We believe the company's weaker-than-expected fiscal 2012 operating performance will delay a rebound in the company's credit measures. Although we factor earnings volatility into the rating, we had expected three-year average leverage to remain below 3x, and closer to 2.5x, and FFO to total debt to be more than 30%. We now believe average adjusted debt to EBITDA may exceed 3x and FFO to debt to remain below 30% by fiscal year-end 2013. We would consider a downgrade if earnings do not improve and Cargill sustains an adjusted debt to EBITDA of more than 3.5x and an FFO to debt ratio of less than 30% beyond fiscal 2013. We believe this could occur if the company' origination and processing earnings don't improve while the company's food and ingredient earnings remain pressured from a difficult beef processing environment, and its risk management and financial segment earnings continue to underperform because of market volatility. If we lower the corporate credit rating, we would also lower the short-term commercial paper rating to 'A-2'. We would consider revising the outlook to stable if Cargill improves its operating performance and improves and sustains adjusted debt to EBITDA below 3x and FFO to total debt at greater than 30%. In our opinion, this would require a significant rebound in origination and processing earnings and stabilization in its other underperforming businesses, including beef processing and its funds management businesses. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Standard & Poor's Ratings--And Their Role In The Financial Markets, April 15, 2008 -- Our Rating Process, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Cargill Inc. Corporate Credit Rating A/Negative/A-1 A/Stable/A-1 Cargill Inc. Employee Stock Ownership Trust Corporate Credit Rating A/Negative/-- A/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed Cargill Inc. Senior Unsecured A Commercial Paper A-1 Cargill Asia Pacific Treasury Ltd. Commercial Paper A-1 Cargill Global Funding PLC Senior Unsecured A Commercial Paper A-1 Cargill Inc. Employee Stock Ownership Trust Senior Unsecured A Cargill Investment Corp. Preferred Stock BBB+ Cargill Ltd. Senior Unsecured A