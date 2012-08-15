版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 16日 星期四 03:22 BJT

BRIEF - Moody's rates Patriot Coal DIP revolver B2

Aug 15 Moody's rates Patriot Coal DIP revolver B2 and DIP term loan B3

