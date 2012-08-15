TEXT-Fitch rates Univision Communications senior secured notes

Aug 15 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'B+/RR3' rating to Univision Communications' (Univision) 10-year senior secured notes offering. Fitch currently has a 'B' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) for Univision. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch expects the proceeds of the issuance will be used to repay a portion of the non-extended $457 million term loan due September 2014 and the extended $5.6 billion term loan due March 2017. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release. As proposed, this transaction represents an incremental positive for Univision in that it will extend a portion of Univision's near-term maturity, and modestly reduce its large 2017 maturity wall. It follows a series of similar refinancing transactions taken over the past two years that have substantially reduced the company's near-term obligations. Longer-dated maturities include $310 million of secured debt in 2016 (revolver and AR securitization), with the significant maturity wall in 2017, when the $5.6 billion term loan comes due. Fitch expects free cash flow of $200 - $250 million in 2012, with moderate annual increases going forward, which should provide Univision the ability to repay 2016 maturities and/or moderately reduce the term loan balance if it chooses. The ratings incorporate Fitch's positive view on the U.S. Hispanic broadcasting industry, given anticipated continued growth in number and spending power of the Hispanic demographic. Additionally, Univision benefits from a premier industry position, with duopoly television and radio stations in most of the top Hispanic markets, with a national overlay of broadcast and cable networks. The company's networks garner significant market share of Hispanic viewers and generate strong and stable ratings. This large and concentrated audience provides advertisers with an effective way to reach the growing U.S. Hispanic population. Ratings concerns center on the highly leveraged capital structure and the significant maturity wall in 2017, limited free cash flow generation relative to total debt, as well as the company's significant exposure to advertising revenue. Univision is saddled with significant leverage from the 2007 LBO, with Fitch estimated total leverage (including the subordinated convertible preferred debentures due to Televisa) and secured leverage of 11.7x and 9.5x, respectively, at June 30, 2012. Fitch believes that material deleveraging will have to occur before the company can refinance its 2017 maturities. Given Fitch's free cash flow expectations, material debt reduction is not expected; rather deleveraging will come more from EBITDA growth. That said, Fitch currently believes there is a good probability that the company will be able to refinance the 2017 bank debt. Fitch believes that the private equity owners, Televisa, and the secured lenders remain motivated to facilitate Univision's long-term viability, as refinancing an improved operating and credit profile will provide more value than bankruptcy/debt restructuring. Underpinning this position is Fitch's view that the company will be able to delever to a range of 7x to 9x total leverage, or 5x - 7x on a secured basis by the 2017 maturity. Fitch believes that the secured lenders, which incurred 9x leverage through the senior debt at the LBO, would be willing to re-finance Univision's business at these levels, given Univision's strong positioning in a growing segment of the media industry. Refinancings that reduce the total amount of 2017 term loans that need to be refinanced also increase the probability of success. Fitch expects Hispanic population growth to mitigate the impact of longer-term secular issues that are challenging the overall media & entertainment sector, namely, audience fragmentation and its impact on advertising revenue. While the Hispanic broadcast television audience is not immune to these pressures, Fitch expects that its growing total size will offset the impact of any audience fragmentation and drive ongoing ratings strength at Univision's television properties. This should result in mid-single-digit top-line growth at the television segment. Although a higher royalty payment and investments in its television business will likely result in moderate margin pressure over the next one to two years, Fitch believes positive operating leverage from top-line growth and growth in high-margin retransmission revenue will result in subsequent margin improvement. KEY RATINGS DRIVERS Negative ratings actions could occur if operating results and FCF are materially lower than Fitch's expectations. This would be contradictory to Fitch's constructive view on the Spanish language broadcasting industry and Univision's positioning within it, and could indicate that the company is more susceptible to secular challenges than previously anticipated. Positive ratings actions could occur if Univision delevers significantly from current levels, with indications that the company is on target to reach 7x-9x and 5x*6x total and secured leverage targets, respectively, by 2015*2016. Fitch expects deleveraging could occur largely through EBITDA growth, as well as modest debt reduction. At June 30, 2012, Univision had total debt of $10.3 billion, which consisted primarily of: --$6.1 billion senior secured term loan facility, $457 million of which is due September 2014 and $5.6 billion which is due March 2017 (including $137 million of the RCF that was previously termed out to March 2017); --$40 million outstanding under the RCF; --$1.2 billion 6.875% senior secured notes due 2019; --$750 million 7.875% senior secured notes due 2020; --$815 million 8.5% senior unsecured notes due 2021; --$275 million outstanding under the A/R securitization facility, due March 2016; --$1.125 billion 1.5% subordinated convertible debentures issued to Televisa, due 2025. This note is a direct obligation of the parent HoldCo, Broadcasting Media Partners, Inc., but is serviced by dividends paid by Univision. Fitch currently rates Univision as follows: --IDR 'B'; --Senior secured 'B+/RR3'; --Senior unsecured 'CCC/RR6'.