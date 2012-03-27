TEXT-Fitch affirms 6 SC Germany Auto transactions

March 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed SC Germany Auto 06 Plc, SC Germany
Auto 08-1 Ltd, SC Germany Auto 08-2 Ltd, SC Germany Auto 10-1 UG, SC Germany
Auto 11-1 UG and SC Germany Auto 11-2 UG's class A and B notes following a
review of each deal's performance. The agency has further capped the
subordinated loan ratings for SC06 and SC08-1 at the rating of Banco Santander
S.A ('A'/Negative/'F1'). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
release.
The affirmations reflect high quality underlying asset performance, which is
supported by low pool delinquencies and defaults, solid levels of excess spread
and increased credit enhancement due to the continuing de-leveraging process.
As of March 2012, all six transactions had delinquencies (defined as unpaid
instalments for 31 up to 120 days) of less than 1%. At the same point in
seasoning, the cumulative default rate was 0.91% in SC Germany Auto 06, 0.97% in
08-1, 0.91% in 08-2, 0.23% in 10-1, 0.01% in 11-1 and 0.0% in 11-2, all of which
are better than Fitch's initial base case expectations. Furthermore, each of the
earlier transactions (SC Germany Auto 06, 08-1, 08-2 and 10-1 benefit from high
prepayment rates (ranging from 15% to 30%)), which improves the credit
enhancement in the existing capital structure to withstand any future losses in
addition to the available excess spread.
A series of recent court decisions regarding loan handling fees for German
consumer loans could expose the transactions to additional set-off risk. The
originator has confirmed that they believe the loan contracts securitised in the
SC Germany transactions are materially different from the type of contracts
currently under legal review. The potential risk was around 3% at initiation and
has since increased to an average of around 5% of the current balance. Fitch has
taken this into account in the transaction surveillance analysis, and the risk
was considered in light of available excess spread. Fitch notes that even in an
unlikely worst case scenario where the potential set-off risk is applicable to
all loan contracts, the class A notes would remain protected due to the high
levels of credit enhancement. The class B notes on the other hand would be
exposed to this potential risk. This risk is mitigated by the fact that initial
reliance is on Santander Consumer Bank AG (as originator) which is obliged
according to transaction documentation to cover any set-off cases for the
issuer. Only in the case of default of the originator would this potential risk
fall on the SPV.
At closing, the issuers of SC Germany Auto 06 and 08-1 entered into rated
sub-loan agreements to fund their respective reserve accounts. A separate and
dedicated cash reserve has been provided by each of the respective issuers to
fully support the sub-loans by covering any potential shortfalls incurred in the
final repayment of the sub-loans. As a result of significant de-leveraging, the
sub-loans in these issuances are now increasingly covered by the dedicated cash
collateral accounts (which currently stand at EUR4.5m and EUR19m for SC06 and
08-1 respectively). The agency has however capped the subordinated loan ratings
for SC06 and SC08-1 at the rating of Banco Santander S.A - the account bank
where the dedicated cash reserve is deposited.
All six transactions are securitisations of auto loans originated by Santander
Consumer Bank AG Moenchengladbach, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Santander
Consumer Finance S.A ('A'/Negative/'F1') and extended to individuals in Germany
to finance the purchase of the vehicles.
Counterparty ratings for all six transactions remain in line with Fitch's
criteria, with the commingling reserve trigger, swap counterparty downgrade
trigger and set-off reserve triggers unbreached.
The rating actions are as follows:
SC Germany Auto 06 Plc
EUR314.1m class A notes: affirmed at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable;
EUR90m class B notes: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable;
EUR20.2m subordinated loan upgraded to 'A' from at 'BBB'; Outlook revised to
Negative from Stable
SC Germany Auto 08-1 Ltd
EUR49.2m class A notes: affirmed at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable;
EUR55m class B notes: affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook Stable Positive;
EUR9m subordinated loan: downgraded to 'A' from 'AA'; Outlook revised to
Negative from Stable
SC Germany Auto 08-2 Ltd
EUR54.4m class A notes: affirmed at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable;
EUR25m class B notes: affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook Stable;
SC Germany Auto 10-1 Ltd
EUR273.6m class A notes: affirmed at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable;
EUR33m class B notes: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook revised to Stable from Positive
SC Germany Auto 11-1 Ltd
EUR501.9m class A notes: affirmed at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable;
EUR27m class B notes: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
SC Germany Auto 11-2 Ltd
EUR530.8m class A notes: affirmed at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable;
EUR27m class B notes: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Sources of information: Investor reports provided by SC Germany Consumer Bank AG
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, 'EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria', dated 14 July 2011,
and 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 14 July 2011, are
available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria